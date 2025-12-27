The Young and the Restless preview sees Cane’s New Year’s Eve offer, Holden seeking a date, and Nick facing off with Matt

Holden, Cane, Matt and Nick from The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original images © CBS]

The upcoming new year on The Young and the Restless teases romance in the preview. While Cane tries to reach out to Lily again, Holden wants to take Claire on a formal date. Meanwhile, rivals Nick and Matt have a discussion, where the Newman scion may offer the criminal a deal to mull over. Other relationships will look forward to the coming 2026 with new strategies.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless found Nikki taking a stand against Victor’s atrocities only to reconcile with him for Christmas.

The Newman patriarch gifted his wife with an expensive heirloom necklace and the couple reminisced about their past Christmas times.

However, Victor made it clear to his wife that he chooses his enmity with Jack over his love for her. That made Nikki resolute in her own decision.

Meanwhile, Sally had a discussion with Victoria about Billy. She opened up about her relationship and how Billy has changed. Later, she also conveyed the same sentiments to Adam.

Moreover, she accused Adam of coming after Billy on the orders of his father. While Adam refuted the charges, Sally communicated her conversation to Jack and Billy.

At the same time, Billy convinced Phyllis to help them steal the AI back.

The Young and the Restless: Cane reaches out to former spouse

Recently, Lily agreed to take Cane along with her to the Abbott Communications launch party as her plus one. The two managed to create whispers at the party while Phyllis was furious.

Later, Phyllis approached him to come into a collaboration again and kissed him. However, Lily walked in on them and witnessed the closeness.

The Young and the Restless preview suggest that Cane will make another effort to woo Lily. He may try to play an emotional card about having to spend the New Year alone if not for Lily to come to rescue him.

However, Lily may remember seeing him with Phyllis recently. As such, she may ask him whether he would rush back to Phyllis soon.

While Cane may reject any such intention, Lily will remain uncomfortable about Cane’s goals. Whether she weakens to Cane’s persuasion remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Holden has a suggestion for Claire

Recently, Claire has been playing aloof towards Holden while still meeting him. Following her interaction with Kyle, Claire caught Audra smirking about it to Holden.

A livid Claire threw a glass of water at Audra which amused Holden immensely. The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Holden extending his hand to Claire.

He may hope for romance blossoming in the new year. As such, he will likely offer to take Claire for an official date. While he may suggest that they welcome the new year together, Claire may counter his offer with a condition.

However, the soap’s spoilers hint that Claire’s condition may be something flippant and playful. That may turn out to be another friendly flirtation for the pair.

The Young and the Restless: Nick has a serious deal to offer

Recently, Matt arrived in Genoa City with Annie and tasked the latter with kidnapping Sienna. Then, he called Noah and gave him a message about revenge.

Meanwhile, Nick laid a trap for Matt that he informed Victor about. Sharon, Nick and Noah stayed on guard about their safety as the latter worried about Sienna’s life.

The Young and the Restless preview suggests that Nick will ask Matt to meet him in the park. As Matt arrives, Nick may taunt about his guts while the criminal will emphasize that he would not miss the opportunity.

Nick will likely lay out his deal and all its terms. However, Matt may not approve of all the conditions laid out by Nick.

The criminal will likely insist that he gets everything he wants on his terms. Moreover, he may threaten to do away with Noah’s love, Sienna, if Nick and his family do not do his bidding.

However, Nick will point out that Matt loses his upper hand over his family and his negotiation ticket, if he kills Sienna.

As such, he cannot afford to eliminate her. With both Matt and Nick distrusting each other, whether they reach any agreement remains to be seen.

Meanwhile the other storylines in the coming week of December 29, 2025, will involve Nikki’s decision about her husband, Michael and Lauren’s plan against Victor, and Tessa and Mariah’s relationship twist.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch all the revenge drama about Matt’s challenges and romantic advances galore in town.