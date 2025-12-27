Is Kali an evil character in Stranger Things season 5? Explained

Kali in Stranger Things 5 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Still Watching Netflix])

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 sets the stage for the high-stakes finale on New Year's Eve. It teases a potential death - or two - for the greater good and one of those deaths has the potential to rock the entire Hawkins crew. And all in the middle of that grand sacrifice is Kali, who is back in volume 2.

As Kali reveals what her plan for Eleven is and what sacrifice it entails, it puts her integrity and motives in question. Whether or not she is an evil character in the story remains to be seen and the finale can help clear things up about her.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Kali and what happens to her and Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2.

Kali reveals her plan for Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, putting her real motives in question

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 ends with Kali making a proposal to Eleven, which she says is the only way they can stop the cycle of doctors harvesting and using their blood to create an army of kids. She thinks that they both need to die.

Throughout season 5, Kali has been an ally to Eleven. The latter even seeks her help to find and defeat Vecna. But her grand plan on how to finally end the evil cycle is enough for some fans to question her real motives.

She explains to Eleven in volume 2 that a normal life is not an option for either of them because Henry Creel's blood is in their DNA. The military will always hunt them.

She thinks that the Hawkins crew preventing Vecna from merging Hawkins and the Abyss using the 12 children is only a temporary solution.

Even if they killed Dr. Kay and destroyed her lab, there's always going to be another scientist and high-ranking officer to do the dirty work.

The ongoing brutal cycle will continue. There's only one way to end the cycle once and for all - for her and Eleven to stay on the bridge when the Hawkins crew blows it up.

Erasing any trace of them in reality will break the cycle and protect El's loved ones. They won't have to suffer the same fate as Kali's friends suffered.

While all of that makes sense and Kali, there remain questions about whether she's being genuine or not.

In one way, she could be genuine and honestly doesn't find any other way to end the cycle. But, she could be deceiving El and her grand plan could lead to another shocking twist in the finale.

That said, El seems to be buying into her plan at the end of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2.

The Duffer brothers tease the Stranger Things season 5 finale for Eleven and other key characters

During the recent appearance of Matt and Ross Duffer on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked them to share spoilers of the finale using the Funko Pop figures of the key Stranger Things characters.

It leads to the brothers revealing cryptic teases about how Eleven and the others' story will end.

The Duffer brothers submerged Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven in a glass of water. The visual leads to cryptic speculations about her fate in the series. Meanwhile, Joe Keery's Steve is strategically positioned at the edge of the table before it gets knocked off.

Matt and Ross Duffy also stacked Noah Schnapp's Will in between Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna and Henry Creek characters.

Stranger Things season 5 finale arrives on Netflix on December 31 at 5:00 pm PT. Fans can now watch the first seven episodes of the season on Netflix ahead of the grand finale.