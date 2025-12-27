Driver sentenced for the crash that killed three Meet the Putmans' family members

Putman family (Image Via Instagram/@growingupputman)

The driver responsible for killing three members of the Putman family has been sentenced by the court.

The family is known for their appearance on the TLC reality show Meet the Putmans in 2017.

The show focused on the life of Bill Putman and his family, who lived together along with their extended family.

The bio of the show on TV Guide states:

“ At the Putman house, no one leaves home, not even when they get married and have their own kids. Three Generations, 10 adults, 15 kids; 25 people all under one roof!”

On September 28, 2025, NBC reported that a commercial semi-truck collided with a Jeep, which was carrying 8 members of the Putman family.

Three members died on the spot and the rest were taken to the hospital.

The members who lost their lives were Bill Putman, his wife Barb, and their daughter-in law Neenee.

The driver and passenger in the semi-truck also suffered a few injuries, as reported by CBS.

The driver was later arrested.

Driver Pavel Schukin was sentenced one year in jail on December 10, 2025, as reported by WNEM

Meet the Putman’s family members shared the details about the accident in the court

The Putman family gave the account of the incident in the court, as reported by WNEM.

Billy Putman described the accident scene in a moving account and stated that “he could not help” his father.

Blake Putnam gave a Bible to the accused, Pavel Schukin.

He said (as reported by WNEM)

“As a man who lost his best friend, the woman who birthed and nurtured him, and the person he’s going to share his soul with, my human opinion and judgement is so much different than what I think god would want.”

The family also talked about their appearance in the court in an Instagram post on December 9, 2025.

The post stated:

“Our family hasn’t been fully together since September 26. And today, three months later, is both the plea and sentencing of the man who caused the accident where our family will speak to him in the courtroom for the first time.”

Putman announced the passing of the three family members on Instagram on September 27.

The post stated:

“I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with our lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital, we are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them.”

The post concluded with:

“ Thank you for every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express. Please continue to lift us up, that our hearts remain fixed on the truth that Jesus conquered death so we could have eternal life.”

The family shares regular updates about the family members who were seriously injured in the accident, especially Blake’s brother Brandon’s daughter, Gia.

They recently shared a post on Instagram on December 26, 2025, where they revealed an update about Gia’s health.

The post stated:

“ The doctors have assured that Gia has a very long road to recovery ahead, but they have also shared that they have a lot of hope that a large recovery is possible with time.”

The family wrote at the end:

“ We cannot wait for the day she is able to share her testimony herself.”

