Where was The Copenhagen Test season 1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

The Copenhagen Test is a new American spy series that blends tension, modern tech, and real human emotion. Simu Liu plays Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst working for a secret government unit known as The Orphanage. His quiet life takes a sudden turn when he is pulled into a risky test that begins to affect his job, his identity, and the people close to him.

The first season takes its time and lets the pressure grow. It is a story about trust, loyalty, and the fear of always being watched. Even though the plot moves across different parts of the world, the show was actually filmed in one main place.

That detail has caught the attention of many viewers. Below is a simple breakdown of where The Copenhagen Test season 1, was filmed.

The Copenhagen Test season 1 filming locations explained

The Copenhagen Test season 1 was filmed mainly in Toronto, which is in Ontario. Official production listings and trusted location databases confirm that Toronto is the primary and only confirmed filming location for the first season.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Most of the show was shot in different parts of downtown Toronto. The city’s tall buildings, office spaces, and wide streets were used to show the world of secret agencies, tech firms, and hidden meetings. These real locations helped make the show feel grounded and believable.

Several scenes were filmed on city streets at night. These night shoots gave the show its cold and serious look.

According to local reports and cast comments, filming continued through the winter months, which added to the dark mood seen on screen.

Office buildings and interiors

Many indoor scenes were filmed inside real office buildings and studio sets in Toronto. These spaces were used to show The Orphanage headquarters, secure rooms, and private offices where important talks happen.

Filming indoors allowed the team to control lighting and sound while keeping the look realistic.

Why Toronto was used

Toronto is often chosen for TV shows because it can look like many cities around the world. It also has strong film crews and production support. For The Copenhagen Test, Toronto helped create a global feel without leaving Canada.

So far, no other countries or cities have been officially confirmed as filming locations for season 1.

What is The Copenhagen Test all about?

The Copenhagen Test follows Alexander Hale, a former Marine who now works as an analyst for The Orphanage.

At the start, he is competing for a promotion. Everything changes when a mole inside the agency starts leaking secrets, and all clues point to Alexander.

The problem is simple. He did not do it.

Soon, Alexander learns that unknown enemies have hacked his brain. They can see and hear everything he does. This turns him into an unwilling spy inside his own workplace. The title of the show refers to a loyalty test used by agencies to see who can be trusted.

The series combines spy thrills with moments of deep feeling. Alexander has to face his apprehensions, his loyalty to the family, and his lack of confidence.

The character played by Melissa Barrera is at the center of his trial, bringing romance and peril to the plot.

The listeners praised the first season for its slow but steady pacing and the actors, especially Simu Liu, performing at their best. Now the show is live on Peacock, and all the eight episodes are there for viewing.

For the time being, the first season of The Copenhagen Test stands out by its plot and its cleverness in making Toronto the setting for a chilling spy drama.

