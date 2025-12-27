Where was Song Sung Blue filmed? All filming locations revealed

A scene from Song Sung Blue (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPicturesCanada)

Song Sung Blue is a 2025 American biographical musical drama film written and directed by Craig Brewer, based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs. It tells the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee couple who form the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

The film was released in the United States on December 25, 2025, in theaters nationwide by Focus Features. It is inspired by true events where the struggling musicians unexpectedly rise to major success. The duo eventually marries and continues their ascent together.

Beyond highlighting their achievements, the story explores their beginnings, personal hardships and the challenges they face along the way. By focusing on their later years, the film underscores the idea that it is never too late to chase long-held dreams or discover lasting love.

The film has a runtime of 133 minutes and is well-received by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, Song Sung Blue has been certified 75% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 98%.

Exploring the filming locations of Song Sung Blue

Morris County, New Jersey

Several key scenes for Song Sung Blue were filmed in Morris County, New Jersey, where the cast and crew worked across multiple locations. Denville Dog & Grill at 99 Bloomfield Avenue in Denville appears in a number of scenes. Filming additionally took place at Saint Elizabeth University, located at 2 Convent Road in Morristown, the county seat. The private Catholic university was used as a stand-in for Northwest Catholic School, an important setting connected to the real-life Sardina family.

Monmouth County, New Jersey

Many sequences were also filmed in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where the production used multiple locations across the area. Keansburg Amusement Park, located at 275 Beachway Avenue in Keansburg, served as a stand-in for the Wisconsin State Fair during the 1990s. Additional filming took place in and around Stillwell Garage at 172 Jackson Street in the borough of Matawan.

Essex County, New Jersey

Song Sung Blue was filmed throughout Essex County, including Montclair. Tierney’s Tavern, located at 138 Valley Road, served as a filming location, while Charm Thai Cuisine, situated at 600 Bloomfield Avenue, was converted into a Thai restaurant where Mike performs regularly in the film.

Additional locations featured in the musical drama include the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, located at 219 Ridgewood Avenue in Glen Ridge and the Ukrainian Community Center, situated at 140 Prospect Avenue in Irvington.

New York City, New York

Some portions of Song Sung Blue were likely filmed in New York City, where select streets and neighborhoods were transformed into sets for key exterior scenes, continuing the city’s long history as a popular filming location.

Cast members of Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman as struggling musician Mike Sardina, who co-founds a Neil Diamond tribute band. Kate Hudson accompanies him as Claire Sardina, his musical and romantic partner, who helps turn Lightning & Thunder into a success story. The film centers on their personal and professional journey as a husband-and-wife duo inspired by real-life events.

Supporting cast members of the film include:

Ella Anderson as Rachel

Hudson Hensley as Dana

King Princess as Angelina

Michael Imperioli as Mark Shurilla

Fisher Stevens as Dr. Dave Watson

Jim Belushi as Tom D'Amato

John Beckwith as Eddie Vedder

Cecelia Riddett as Grandma Stengl

Sean Allan Krill as Buddy Holmes

Jim Conroy as Johnny

Kena Anae as Bomar

Darius Rose as Babs

