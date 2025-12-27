Bridgerton season 4 cast: Every character featured in the romance series and the actors behind them

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

Bridgerton has become one of the most popular love stories among Netflix's selection of dramas. Set in London’s high society during the Regency era, the show mixes love stories, family bonds, gossip, and scandal. Every season, the spotlight is on a different Bridgerton sibling and their pursuit of love.

In Bridgerton season 4, the limelight will be on Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the family, who is characterized by his artistic and liberal spirit. His love story with Sophia Baek, a woman who is leading a double life, will be the focus of this season. Besides the main couple, the audience will once again see many old and familiar characters from the Bridgerton clan and the ton, plus some new and significant characters.

Bridgerton season 4 cast and characters explored







The character of Luke Thompson, who portrays Benedict Bridgerton, is the focal point of the fourth season. Benedict is the second son of the Bridgerton family and the one with the most developed personality, who is basically good-natured, artistic, and undecided about marriage, until he meets a mystery woman at a masked ball, of course.

This woman is Sophie Baek, the character portrayed by Yerin Ha. Although Sophie is a maid by profession, she has a more intricate story within her. At their first encounter, Benedict refers to her as the Lady in Silver but, in fact, does not recognize that she is the one he later loves in real life.

Several Bridgerton family members return this season:





Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton , the head of the family







Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton , Anthony’s wife







Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton , now unmasked as Lady Whistledown







Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling







Victor Alli as John Stirling, Francesca’s husband







Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton , the family matriarch







Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton







Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton





Other key supporting roles include:





Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury







Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown







Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun







Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li







Isabella Wei as Posy Li







Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson





Bridgerton season 4 release date and where to watch

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts on Netflix.





Part 1 (Episodes 1-4): Thursday, January 29, 2026







Part 2 (Episodes 5-8): Thursday, February 26, 2026





All episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix.

What to expect in Bridgerton season 4

In season 4, the focus is on the character of Benedict, who is nonetheless in love with Sophie, a lady who is positioned right in the middle of two different worlds. One of the worlds is an extravagant one full of balls and gowns, while the other one is a miserable one in which she has to serve as a maid. Benedict is torn trying to accept that one girl is the same in two different worlds.

The plot originates from Julia Quinn’s text An Offer From a Gentleman. The audience is to receive love, confusion, social disparities, and difficult decisions as always.

The third season of the series closed with tremendous transformations in the Bridgerton family, particularly in the aftermath of Penelope's revelation. The fourth season merely acknowledged that change but went ahead to tell a new love story.

With the return of old and beloved characters, the introduction of new ones, and a fairytale-like love story, Bridgerton season 4 promises to continue the series with another chapter of emotional and dramatic events.

Stay tuned for more updates.