Run Away season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Run Away is the latest thriller series made from Harlan Coben's novel. Like his other series, this one revolves around family, secrets, and the danger that lurks in the lives of ordinary people. The plot is emotional, tense, and extremely personal. It explores the consequences of a parent's forced encounter with their worst nightmare.

The first season narrates the tale of a family that looks to be perfect from the outside. Nice job. A pleasant home. Caring relations. But the whole thing comes crashing down when their daughter flees from home. From here, the narrative shifts into the darker and more troubled spheres.

Run Away season 1 release date and timing







Run Away season 1 will premiere on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Netflix has confirmed that all eight episodes will be released on the same day. There will be no weekly rollout. Viewers can watch the full season at once.

As with most Netflix shows, the series will drop at:





12:00 a.m. Pacific Time







3:00 a.m. Eastern Time





This is a global release, meaning the show will be available worldwide on January 1, depending on your local time.

Run Away season 1 cast, characters, and where to watch

The show is led by James Nesbitt, who plays Simon Greene. Simon is a father whose life falls apart after his daughter disappears.

Ellie de Lange plays Paige Greene, Simon’s daughter. Her character is at the center of the story and drives most of the emotional weight of the series.

Other key cast members include:





Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene







Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft







Alfred Enoch as Isaac Fagbenle







Lucian Msamati as Cornelius Faber





Where to watch:



Run Away season 1 will stream only on Netflix. It will not be available on any other platform.

What to expect from Run Away season 1

The story starts with Simon Greene leading a typical but happy life. He possesses a secure job, a caring family, and a relatively lovely house. Then his older daughter Paige goes missing, and the whole situation never comes back to the same.

When Simon eventually tracks her down, she is weak and addicted. A shocking and violent incident happens before he can take her back home. Paige is gone again, and Simon is drawn into a perilous search that uncovers secrets he could never imagine.

The series looks at the extent to which parents would go to save their children. Besides that, it talks about addiction, guilt, and the untruths that families tell each other. Each episode reveals another part of the truth.

This is the first season of the series; therefore, it unveils the complete story. There is no prior season. Season 1 presents the characters, the enigma, and the emotional center of the drama.

Run Away season 1 is set to premiere on January 1, 2026, and can only be watched on Netflix.

