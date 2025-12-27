Are ALDI stores open on New Year's Day 2026? Hours and more details explored

PORTISHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Shoppers enter a branch of the budget supermarket retailer Aldi on November 11, 2023 in Portishead, England. The German retailer founded in 1946, has been gaining popularity with shoppers of groceries in the UK. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

New Year's Day is a significant event, and people may need to do some last-minute shopping for essentials and groceries to celebrate. It's why it's essential to check retail store hours during the holidays to avoid an unnecessary and unsuccessful trip, as many stores are closed.

Many stores close for major holidays, and ALDI is no exception. All ALDI stores will be closed on January 1, and shoppers should purchase their essentials beforehand.

This closure is consistent across their stores nationwide, as noted on their website. ALDI stores are closed for a total store closure on four major holidays every year: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

However, customers still have plenty of time to schedule their shopping trip, as ALDI stores will remain open until New Year's Eve.

What time are ALDI stores open on New Year's Eve?

ALDI has over 2,100 stores across 38 states and all of them will be closed on New Year's Day. However, stores will still be open for shoppers on New Year's Eve, giving them a chance to stock up on groceries and get anything they need before ringing in the New Year.

But it's also important to note that ALDI stores will be operating on limited hours on December 31. Most of their stores will open at their regular business hours, 9 a.m., but stores will close earlier than usual. Most of their stores will close at 7 p.m. instead of the usual 8 p.m. to give their staff ample time to return home for the NYE celebration.

Shoppers are also encouraged to check the exact holiday hours for the specific ALDI location they plan to visit through the official website's store locator.

After all stores close on January 1, normal business hours will resume on January 2.

Shop deals at ALDI

Christmas may be over but ALDI has last-minute gifts for shoppers with its clearance finds. Customers can browse their collection of pantry and kitchen essentials with maximum savings.

Besides offering customers "low prices every single day" of the year, some of their items are available at even lower prices. ALDI's price drops help shoppers "save even more and highlight [their] commitment to providing you with great value."

However, as ALDI notes on its website, Price Drop items may not be available in all stores, and deals may vary by store and timing. What shoppers can do, however, is look for the red Price Drop logo the next time they visit and peruse the items in their local ALDI store.

ALDI's Price Drop items can include fresh meat, organic products, pantry staples, snacks, beverages and other seasonal favorites.

