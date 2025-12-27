What was Big Brother star Mickey Lee's last Instagram post before her health crisis? Details explored

Mickey Lee (Image via Getty)

Big Brother star Mickey Lee’s last Instagram post before her health crisis was not a personal update from her own account, but a reel posted by the Atlanta-based media outlet @atlantainfluencer on December 23, 2025, titled “Atlanta is definitely more than hookahs and lemon pepper wings,” in which she discussed her event‑curating work and her time on Big Brother 27.​







The reel shows Mickey Lee sitting in a studio, speaking about Atlanta’s culture and her career as an event curator for her brand 'The Mingle Experience'. In the video, she says:



“Atlanta is way more than just hookah and lemon pepper wings. Even though I love both… People have this kind of like this negative connotation that’s all we do, and it’s like no, we do really nice grown-up things”.​



During the interview, Mickey talks about how she builds experiences for clients, emphasizing sophistication and intentionality in her events.

She also references her time on Big Brother 27, describing how the show amplified her visibility and allowed her to connect with fans across the country.

The reel ends with a call to action to follow her on Instagram and to watch her on Big Brother 27, reinforcing her identity as a Big Brother alum and Atlanta influencer.​

This reel is the last public video of Mickey Lee circulating on Instagram before news broke on December 25 that she had been hospitalized in critical condition after multiple cardiac arrests caused by flu complications.​

Big Brother star Mickey Lee’s own Instagram activity

On her personal Instagram account @themickeyclee, Mickey’s most recent post before the health crisis was the GoFundMe announcement titled “Help Support Mickey Lee In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest,” shared on December 21, 2025, and pinned to the top of her profile.

That post explains that she had suffered a “series of cardiac arrests” due to flu complications and was in the intensive care unit, asking fans to support her medical journey.​

Before that, her feed showed a series of lifestyle and event photos from Atlanta, including a photoshoot with Rolling Out magazine, a night out at a bar, and a tattoo session, all consistent with her work as an event curator and her public persona from Big Brother 27.

One carousel post from early December reads:



“Pulled up for a meeting, walked out with a photoshoot. @rollingout, you’re dangerous.”



Another clip shows her dancing, captioned:



“Then we took it to the trap with a little Nicki Minaj moment. Iconic linked with Iconic!”​



After Mickey’s family announced on December 26 that she had “transitioned on Christmas in the early evening,” fans and fellow Big Brother 27 houseguests began revisiting her final public appearances, including the @atlantainfluencer reel and her last GoFundMe post.

Many fans noted that the reel captured her energy, confidence, and deep connection to Atlanta, qualities that had also made her stand out on Big Brother 27.​

Cliffton “Will” Williams, a fellow Big Brother 27 houseguest, wrote:



“Mickey was an incredible spirit and a joy in the house. Prayers to her family. The big brother family will miss her dearly”.



Zach Cornell added:



“Mickey, thank you for being such an incredible friend and inspiration to me both in and out of the house. I’ll keep trying to shine your light through the A, and I know you’re looking down on us right now. ATL Baddie for life.”​



Rachel Reilly Villegas, a longtime Big Brother figure, shared:



“She will always be remembered and I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know her for the short period I did—she shared so much light with us and was such an amazing soul”.​



Stay tuned for more updates.