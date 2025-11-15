How much prize money did the Big Brother UK 2025 winner receive?

Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK 2025 season ended with the explosive live finale that premiered on November 14, 2025, on ITV2, after a series full of shocking evictions, fiery controversies, interesting tasks, blooming romances, and heartwarming friendships.

60-year-old Richard Storry was crowned the winner of one of the longest-running social experiments, along with Elsa, who finished as runner-up, followed by Jenny in third place, Cameron in fourth place, Emily in fifth place, while Tate finished in sixth position.

Richard has made history by being the oldest contestant to win the show in 25 years, bagging a £100,000 cash prize. He became visibly emotional and stunned on hearing his name from hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu when he and Elsa were left as the last two.

How much did the Big Brother UK winner Richard Storry win on the finale night

There was no major cash bomb in this season of Big Brother UK, which meant that the winner was to be awarded with the originally planned amount without any reductions in the cash amount throughout the season.

Therefore, Big Brother UK winner, Richard Storry, left the show with a whopping £100,000 (roughly around $131,600 USD) cash prize in his pockets on the finale night held on November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm.

Richard hugged imaginary housemates as he was asked to leave the house by Big Brother. While exiting, he addressed the house, saying,

Big Brother team, it has been an absolute pleasure and delight. Good night, and thank you! Richard joined the hosts Odudu and Best on stage when a special video message from his son, "which means the world to him," was revealed, leaving him in tears. Richard's adopted son then appears on a screen where he says that: Hi Dad, how are you? long time no see. We have been in the USA, we haven't been able to watch the show, but we believed in you. You already made us so proud. You already won our hearts. I can't wait to see you, hear everything, and celebrate with you. Love you Dad. See you. Richard Storry is a 60-year-old composer and author from London, who describes his decision to apply to participate in Big Brother UK as a spur-of-the-moment decision. He revealed in the house that he never married but has an adopted son with three grandchildren. He further explained that his adopted son, Khen, was a 33-year-old refugee from Myanmar when he adopted him. Khen's biological father had died during his childhood, and Richard met him when he was working at a hotel where he stayed in Malaysia. They both developed a bond as Khen turned to him for advice and then later decided to make it official by adopting him. Before joining Big Brother UK, Richard explained in an interview how he would use the prize money if he ever won, and his answer is relevant now as he won the show. He said he had no interest in spending money on extravagant things like a Lamborghini or an original DaVinci or anything like that. Instead, he shared that what truly motivated him were meaningful projects he could invest in and watch come to life. Richard mentioned one project in particular that he hoped to support. He talked about a young classical guitarist who wanted to record a second album made entirely of original music composed by Richard himself. He noted that it would be challenging to convince a record label to back it. He explained that if he had the financial means to cover the studio costs, it would give the guitarist an important boost early in his career while also allowing Richard to share more of his own music with the world.

