Physical: Asia Episode 9 Recap: Australia dominates early as Japan stuns in a wild Battle Rope upset

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia delivered its most punishing chapter yet in Episode 9, where a grueling two-round battle rope relay determined which team would advance straight to Quest 5 — and which three would be thrust into an immediate Death Match.

The episode opened with all four countries walking into a dark arena, uncertain about what lay ahead, before the Master announced the fourth quest.

“The battle rope relay.”

By the end of the hour, Japan delivered the season’s biggest shock, Australia confronted an unexpected setback, and the stage was set for one of the show’s most brutal eliminations yet.

Physical: Asia’s most demanding challenge yet

Episode 9 of Physical: Asia immediately threw all four teams into chaos with the reveal of the battle rope relay — a power-endurance hybrid where contestants whipped heavy ropes to strike sensors for points.

The rules were strict: only three participants per team, each competing in one-minute rounds, switching on the Master’s command of “Change.”

The first round lasted five minutes, the second only four, and the top-scoring country after Round 2 would move directly to Quest 5.

Australia recognized the advantage early. With a stacked lineup of Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams, they entered the arena confident.

Whittaker summed it up directly,

“We’re good at this. We know we have what it takes to do this.”

Mongolia strategized around endurance, with teammates carefully choosing who to save for the rumored elimination match.

Enkh-Orgil explained the team’s approach simply,

“I started using my shoulders and swinging the ropes simultaneously.”

Japan, meanwhile, fielded a balanced trio led by Soichi Hashimoto, noting,

“I felt like the pressure was on me to set us up for success.”

And Korea, with two women on their team, acknowledged the difficulty of matching Australia’s power.

Sung-bin admitted after his first minute,

“My arms were completely detached from my body.”

Round One: Australia takes command

From the second the whistle blew, Australia’s speed stunned every team.

Whittaker tore through the sensor pads with staggering rhythm.

Korea struggled but pressed forward. Seung-yeon admitted,

“Time passed really slowly.”

Japan’s Itoi found his stride only after adjusting his technique, saying,

“I tucked my arms in… which allowed me to better control my hits.”

When Round One ended, the Master declared:

“In first place… with 1,336 points… is Team Australia.”

Japan placed second (1,194 points), Mongolia landed third (1,143 points), and Korea, with 763 points, acknowledged the loss gracefully.

Eun-sil said it plainly,

“Hopefully, we made the right choice.”

Round Two: Japan outlasts Australia in a shocking upset

Australia stayed with its original lineup, confident it could secure a second win.

“We’re banking on winning this event.”

Eloni said before stepping onto the mat.

Japan made the critical strategic shift: sending Itoi — their most consistent scorer — out twice.

Yushin emphasized the plan,

“If they’re going to underestimate us, then we’re going to win.”

As the second whistle blew, the relay became a test of pure survival.

Japan’s Itoi powered through his opening minute while Eloni ripped into the ropes with everything he had.

Whittaker once again delivered a blistering performance, prompting Dong-hyun to remark,

“Man, just look at him go.”

But then came the twist: Eddie, usually unshakeable, began to slow.

He described the sensation,

“It feels like I got metal arms.”

Japan seized the moment. Soichi surged in his final minute while teammates shouted,

“Come on, Soichi! Keep it up!”

The final seconds ticked down with both sides collapsing in exhaustion. After a long silence, the Master announced:

“In first place with 1,116 points… Team Japan.”

The shock was immediate. Alexandra admitted,

“I am very surprised about the result for round two.”

Eddie added,

“It was a shock to us.”

Japan celebrated as Yushin shouted, “Great job, team!” Australia, stunned, faced the reality of the Death Match.

The Death Match reveal: A one-ton nightmare

The Master summoned the three losing captains forward and revealed shackles in their boxes — signaling a Death Match.

When the lights lifted, contestants gasped at the towering structure ahead.

The Master declared:

“The 1,200-kilogram Pillar Push.”

One metric ton. One hundred laps. And only three teammates allowed, none of whom competed in the battle rope relay.

Australia was devastated; Katelin admitted the team was shaken. Robert summed the feeling of loss bluntly,

“I’m kind of shattered.”

Mongolia, however, had anticipated this twist. Orkhonbayar revealed,

“Our strategy paid off.”

Korea, too, had read the signs. Sung-bin explained,

“All of the clues were there.”

The episode ended as the whistle blew on the Death Match — with all three teams screaming through the first push, determined not to be eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.

