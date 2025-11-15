Who is Team Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu on Physical: Asia? Age, height, and more explored

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu from Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@enkhorgilmma)

Physical: Asia, which debuted on October 28, 2025, welcomed eight countries, each featuring a wide range of athletes – experts from different sports.

One among them is Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, a pro featherweight MMA athlete, who represents Team Mongolia on the Netflix competition series.

The 36-year-old Mongolian athlete is a 5’6”/168 cm fighter from the Asia-Pacific region with a 69.0” reach.

Enkh-Orgil is currently one-sixth of Team Mongolia, led by Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan. Enkh-Orgil has managed to showcase his diversity and his skills throughout the challenges in Physical: Asia, helping his country inch closer to the title of the winner.

He has delivered whenever his captain has shown faith in his capabilities, demonstrating his determination to take his team to the finish line.

Enkh-Orgil has participated in both team matchups and individual challenges, prepared to compete whenever his team needed him to.

Physical: Asia contestant Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s upbringing and career







Enkh-Orgil was born in Khovd, Mongolia to a mother who was a nurse and a father who was a truck driver. He also has two siblings, a brother and a sister.



“I grew up herding sheep and goats in the beautiful landscape, riding horses, fetching water from the river, and collecting dried cow dung as fuel. Just like any other Mongolian boy,” he said in a 2022 interview with ONE.



Although Enkh-Orgil was not “a very good kid academically,” he always enjoyed P.E. Growing up, he had many friends and “never wanted conflict and violence.”

However, he never hesitated to stand up in the face of a hostile situation.

Today, Enkh-Orgil is nicknamed ‘The Tormentor’ due to his track record and performance inside the ring.

Enkh-Orgil currently competes in the ONE Fighting Championship league.

With his experience, Enkh-Orgil has made a name for himself. Experts praise his skills and consider him a promising athlete in the MMA world.

A student of former ONE World Champion Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaa, the Physical: Asia star has a career record of 13 wins to date.

According to his ONE page, Enkh-Orgil stepped into the world of sports, hoping to become a taekwondo player and eventually winning Olympic gold for his country.

However, his plans were never fulfilled.

In 2009, he was introduced to mixed martial arts. From that moment, Enkh-Orgil knew he wanted to pursue a career in it.

Enkh-Orgil had always been attracted to combat sports. He even grew up watching his favorite action figures on television.

Consequently, when his ventures into wrestling and taekwondo failed, he turned his attention to mixed martial arts.

Enkh-Orgil had a breakthrough when he won Road to ONE: Mongolia, taking home a $100,000 contract and a roster spot with ONE.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s Instagram

Fans of the Physical: Asia athlete can follow him on Instagram, @enkhorgilmma. At the time of writing, Enkh-Orgil has over 84.9K followers.

Recent uploads on his profile feature pictures and videos from his time on Physical: Asia, whereas other posts include updates about his matchups and participation in various competitions.

In a November 14, 2025, post, he can be seen posing with Team Australia’s captain and fellow MMA athlete Robert Whittaker. He captioned the picture with:



“And still strong with speed. This is a giant young man.”



From another post, dated October 8, viewers learn about Enkh-Orgil’s upcoming ONE matchup against Fabricio Andrade.

The match is set to air on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 9 PM ET live on Prime in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports.

Enkh-Orgil’s standout performance in Physical: Asia

Enkh-Orgil has consistently supported his team through the various challenges on Physical: Asia.

However, he stood out to fans of the show when, along with his teammate Adiyasuren, he set a record in outlasting his competitors in holding 135kg totem poles.

Enkh-Orgil and Adiyasuren held the poles for over 41 minutes, demonstrating their strength and endurance.

