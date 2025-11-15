"She's already a winner:" Big Brother UK contestant Jenny Baird's mother on her third position in the final

Big Brother UK (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK 2025 saw a 20-year-old makeup artist, Jenny Baird, finish in third place in Friday night's live final, which premiered on November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm on ITV2.

Jenny, from the Brandywell in Londonderry, was one of the 17 contestants who entered the social experiment in September 2025. She was one of the most entertaining housemates of the season.

Her best friend in the house, Cameron, who was a finalist as well, emerged fourth in the finale, paid a heartfelt tribute to her at the last supper, saying he probably could not come this far without her, as the journey would not have been as fun and enjoyable as it was with her, asking her to never change.

Jenny expressed her pride and thanked everyone, noting that she is proud of herself and everyone is amazing as she could not have thought of better six people around their supper table sitting as Big Brother UK finalists.

Breege Gormley, Jenny's mother, spoke to BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme on Friday, saying that, irrespective of Jenny's win, she could not wait to meet her daughter, calling her a winner, noting:

Either way, it's a win-win today because she's done amazing. She's already a winner. She's made it to the final.

Here's what Jenny Baird's mother said on her Big Brother UK final

Jenny's mother travelled to England for Friday's Big Brother UK final, saying that Jenny's birthday was on Saturday, when she was turning 21 years old, and there would be a celebration regardless of the result of the show.

She said that Jenny may have finished Big Brother UK 2025 in third place, but back home in Derry, she is being celebrated like a champion.

Her mother, Breege Gormley, could not hide her pride as she spoke about her daughter’s journey on the ITV reality series, describing the 20-year-old makeup artist as her “wee firecracker Derry girl” who made the whole city proud, as she expressed with pride:

I've always told her she's capable of anything she puts her mind to, and I've no doubt she's more than capable of going the whole way.

Watching her daughter on TV, however, wasn’t always the easiest experience. Breege admitted there were moments of worry, especially during the tense eviction rounds.

She said she felt completely overwhelmed seeing how much support Jenny had from the public, support that seemed to follow her everywhere she went, as she described:

Everywhere I go, strangers are pumping the horns, shouting, 'Go, Jenny'. It's just amazing.

She went on to explain that even when she visits a shop, people stop her to ask if she is alright. However, the back-to-back double evictions had especially tested her nerves, making her feel overwhelmed, adding,

"The tears were tripping me last night whenever I was trying to say thank you again for getting her through to the final,” she recalled.

Breege said that love didn’t just come from Derry, but it poured from far beyond, with the family being overwhelmed by the level of support Jenny received since the day she entered the house.

As for life after Big Brother, Breege suspects it might take Jenny a moment to process her newfound fame as she says,

I think she’ll probably be shocked at how many people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re Jenny from Big Brother.'

The show’s production team had already warned her daughter before entering the Big Brother UK house that the recognition could last for years, as Breege put it, the producers said.

You'll probably be known as Jenny, from Big Brother for years to come. She was like, 'I love that.'

Stay tuned for more updates.