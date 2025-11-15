A Very Jonas Christmas movie: Release date, cast, and everything to know about Malti Marie’s debut

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie © Hulu

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie was released on November 14, 2025, and is available for streaming on both Hulu and Disney+. This holiday comedy stars the Jonas Brothers as fictionalized versions of themselves, telling a touching and funny story. Families are loving the movie as the holidays approach.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas race against time to spend Christmas with their families. Their London-to-New York journey is full of hilarious mishaps. Travel delays and unexpected issues test the brothers' bond and love for Christmas.

The film ends with a touching scene starring Nick Jonas, his family, and his daughter Malti Marie, the 3.5-year-old, making her film debut.

In an interview with PEOPLE Priyanka Chopra stated, “Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie: What to Expect from the Movie

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, fans can expect a heartwarming Christmas story with plenty of laughs. This film captures the chaos and joy of the holidays as the Jonas Brothers race to reunite with their families. This Christmas-themed comedy has music and family moments, too. The brothers' unique chemistry shines through as they overcome obstacles to get home for Christmas, giving the movie festive fun.

The movie also introduces Malti Marie Jonas in her film debut. She cuddles with her parents, Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the final scene, a touching family moment. Her brief appearance gives the film a personal touch that makes it more memorable for Jonas Brothers fans.

Users need Hulu to stream A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and other holiday content. Several Hulu subscription plans suit different tastes and budgets. The ad-supported on-demand plan costs $9.99 per month and offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and Hulu Originals, but there are occasional ads.

Live TV bundles are available from Hulu. Hulu + Live TV (With Ads) costs $82.99 per month and includes their on-demand library and live TV channels. For $95.99 per month, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV offers ad-free viewing.

Everything to Know About Malti Marie’s Debut

The 3-year-old daughter of Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti Marie, makes her film debut in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Malti sits between her parents in a tender embrace in the movie's ending. Although her face is hidden, her silver headband and black outfit create the exact amount of cuteness that is much-needed in a family-focused storyline.

Malti makes her screen debut with her dad, Nick Jonas. This special debut was celebrated by fans and family, especially since Malti has attended several Jonas Brothers concerts. Fans who have watched the Jonas Brothers grow professionally and personally will remember their on-screen appearance.

Cast of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The film stars the Jonas Brothers and others. By playing themselves, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas lead the film with their charm and comedy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas appear as themselves in this family story. Billie Lourd plays Cassidy, Chloe Bennet Lucy. Gene is played by KJ Apa and Stacy by Laverne Cox.

Additional supporting roles include Andrew Barth Feldman as Ethan, Andrea Martin as Deb, and Kenny G as himself. Justin Tranter also makes an appearance, along with Randall Park as Brad and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Santa Claus. Will Ferrell appears as himself, and Frankie Jonas joins the cast as well, making for a star-studded holiday film.

The Trailer of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The trailer for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie previews the film's chaos and comedy. The film opens with the Jonas Brothers in London preparing for Christmas at home. Flight delays and travel issues plague the brothers as Nick prepares to leave. The trailer is full of funny moments, like the brothers' desperate attempts to fly and take a train to Paris for Christmas.

Nick racing around the world to see his family is the trailer's emotional heart. Family bonding occurs when Nick FaceTims Priyanka and Malti. The trailer perfectly captures the holiday spirit, blending comedy with family moments.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is available to stream on Hulu.