ESA uses Mars orbiter's data to sharply improve trajectory of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

Since the discovery of comet 3I/ATLAS on 1 July 2025, astronomers have sought to refine its trajectory through the Solar System.

The European Space Agency has now improved predictions of the comet’s location by a factor of ten by using observation data from the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) orbiting Mars, according to Space Daily.

The spacecraft’s data provided a new perspective on the comet’s path, allowing precise triangulation with Earth-based observations.

Although 3I/ATLAS does not present any threat to Earth, the exercise demonstrated a method for improving trajectory predictions of fast-moving interstellar objects through coordinated space-based and terrestrial measurements.