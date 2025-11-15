Is Big Brother UK renewed for a new season? Details explored

Big Brother UK hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK has officially ended, following the dramatic live finale on Friday, 14 November 2025. The final episode aired on ITV2 at 9:00 pm marking the end of a long and eventful season.

The intensely successful season was full of emotional confessions, alliances and deeply personal stories. Whether it was friendships, betrayals or contestants reflecting on their lives, the show delivered on the “social experiment” promise.

After the Big Brother UK 2025 season’s dramatic conclusion, the show has officially been renewed for the next season, scheduled to premiere in 2026.

While there is no confirmation or press release from the producers of the show, hosts of Big Brother UK, AJ Odudu and Will Best made a special announcement during the live finale night.

They confirmed the next season renewal and even informed viewers that the applications are open to register for being part of the ITV show running for 48 days.

Here's what the host of Big Brother UK said about the next season

The season began on September 28, 2025, making it the longest series to date to run on ITV, running for 48 days. The housemates faced twists, surprises and emotional moments that kept viewers hooked until the final live show.

During the final, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed that the applications are open for the next Big Brother UK season 2026, urging the viewers to apply. Will said,

"We have got some news for you guys," with AJ adding, "Applications for Big Brother UK 2026 are now open!"

Will added later that:

So if you think you've got what it takes to be an iconic housemate, head to [the website] for all the info on how you can apply.

An official page is available for viewers to register their applications if they are interested in participating in the ultimate social experiment that reads:

The ultimate social experiment returns. Have you got what it takes to be a great Housemate? We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny, and entertaining characters from all walks of life. If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you.

Interested applicants should be at least 18 years old and are required to mention whether they have the legal right to reside in the United Kingdom, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man, ensuring that anyone entering the house can live and work in the region without any legal complications.

The potential housemates must also confirm whether they are available to take part in Big Brother UK for approximately eight weeks.

Applicants need to fill out the form by providing their personal information, such as first and last name, age, city/ town of residence, contact information, email, occupation and their social media profiles.

ITV’s Kevin Lygo recently spoke about the future of Celebrity Big Brother making it clear that the spin-off is definitely returning in 2026, although it may change its streaming channels.

He explained that the series might join the regular civilian version on ITV2 instead of airing on the main ITV1 channel. Lygo shared at the Edinburgh TV Festival that the network was actively looking at where the show should stream, noting that:

It's so difficult now to book big celebrities, famous people, which is what we need on the main channel. Whereas you can go more interesting and niche on ITV2. Lygo also acknowledged that price negotiations were ongoing with Endemol, joking that they were in a battle over the price, emphasizing how valuable the show is to ITV, especially on ITVX, describing it as a really important, crucial show that performs strongly for the platform, adding that: I love it and it does a tremendous job for us so, yes, it's coming back.

Stay tuned for more updates.