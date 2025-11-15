Big Brother UK 2025: All 11 housemates who left before the winner was crowned

AJ Odudu, host of Big Brother UK (Image via Getty)

Now that Big Brother UK 2025 has officially wrapped with Richard Storry crowned as this year’s winner, the full picture of the season becomes clearer.

Before Richard, Elsa, Jenny, Cameron, Emily, and Tate made it to finale night, eleven other housemates had already walked out the door—some through live evictions, some through back-door twists, and one through disciplinary removal.







Every exit from Big Brother UK 2025

Marcus — Episode 41

Marcus was one of the last housemates to be evicted before the finale.

During the Wicked-themed task, he opened a “gift” that immediately sealed his fate.

The twist took the house by surprise, especially because Teja had just been evicted moments earlier.

Teja — Episode 41

Teja exited the Big Brother UK house after falling short in the public vote.

Her elimination added a dramatic edge to the final week, with the house reacting emotionally as the countdown to the finale tightened.

Teja’s time in the house centered on friendships, game frustration, and her evolving dynamic with the other late-game players.

Caroline — Episode 36

Caroline left as part of a double eviction with Nancy.

She remained one of the season’s most controversial figures due to an incident in which she misgendered Zelah, prompting 600 Ofcom complaints.

Caroline’s exit removed one of the season’s most talked-about personalities before the final run.

Nancy — Episode 36

Nancy was evicted alongside Caroline.

Big Brother informed her moments before her departure that she had earned 26 nominations—more than any contestant since 2013.

Despite that, she left the Big Brother UK house calm and composed.

Sam — Episode 33

Sam’s midweek eviction happened quietly compared to other departures, as she was removed through a back-door exit after 38 days.

Without the typical live audience or grand send-off, her exit came and went quickly, but her presence remained a talking point among fans throughout the season.

Zelah — Episode 30

Zelah followed Farida in one of Big Brother UK 2025’s most memorable double evictions.

He walked out to loud boos, responding with the now-viral line,



“I don’t think they like me. I don’t know what to say. I’ve forgotten how to speak.”



Inside the house, he had spoken honestly about his life and identity, helping fuel conversations among viewers.

Farida — Episode 30

Farida was greeted with cheers seconds before Zelah’s exit. Her first words outside were,



“Are you ready for the tea? I’m so happy to be out, but I had the most amazing time.”



Her final days in the house were shaped by tensions involving Richard and Caroline, including one moment where Caroline referred to Richard as the “Antichrist.”

Feyisola — Episode 24

Feyisola was eliminated during the season’s third live eviction.

Speaking to AJ Odudu and Will Best after her exit, she said,



“I’m up against three amazing people. It is what it is.”



Her calm reaction stood out in a season filled with heightened arguments and shifting alliances.

Cameron B — Episode 12

Cameron B became the first housemate of the season to leave through the actual front door after losing the public vote.

In his exit interview, he said,



“I’m feeling good. It’s good to be out. If you stay in, you’re with everyone again, like your adoptive family. If not, you’re seeing everyone, seeing different faces.”



His early exit helped shape the social dynamic that followed.

George — Removed ahead of Episode 10

George Gilbert’s time on Big Brother UK ended after he was removed for repeated breaches of language and conduct rules.

Big Brother issued a statement confirming his immediate removal.

The comments that led to his dismissal were not aired due to broadcast standards.

Gani — Episode 6

Gani was evicted early after receiving the fewest public votes.

Despite his short stint, he made headlines with deeply personal revelations about his arranged marriage and sexuality.

Speaking to Jenny inside the house, he said,



“I was so open-minded, even though I was from a religious background. I was always like, ‘Why not try everything?’”



He later added the story of his father urging him to marry:



“Gani, how long are you not gonna be married. Come on, please marry, why are you doing this?”



Emily — Episode 2

Emily’s launch-night back-door eviction made her the season’s earliest casualty after Sam and Caroline voted her out.

Despite insisting she wanted to stay, she was evicted immediately.

Her journey returned to life later when she re-entered the house on Day 20.

Before the season began, she described herself as someone who enjoys “doing things for the plot.”

With Richard Storry now officially crowned the winner of Big Brother UK 2025, these eleven early exits highlight just how unpredictable the path to the finale truly was.

From shock removals to emotional crowd reactions, Big Brother UK 2025 delivered one of its most twist-heavy seasons yet—and every eviction played a part in shaping its outcome.

