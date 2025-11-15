"Hell of a ride" - Big Brother UK star Cameron sums up his journey inside the house during the housemates’ final-night Last Supper

Cameron from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

As the Big Brother UK 2025 series approached its finale, housemates gathered for the final-night Last Supper, a formal event where participants reflected on their time in the house.

During this occasion, Cameron Kinch described his experience, stating,

“Seven weeks in this mad house. It’s been a hell of a ride in here.”

The event provided an opportunity for all contestants to summarize their experiences and acknowledge the contributions of fellow housemates.

The Last Supper took place on the evening before the finale aired on ITV2 and ITVX, offering a structured moment for reflection before the series concluded.

Cameron Kinch on his Big Brother UK 2025 journey

Final-night last supper reflections

During the Last Supper, each housemate addressed their experiences and interactions inside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother introduced the Last Supper by announcing,

“This is Big Brother. Housemates, you are all invited to my last supper.”

Cameron expressed appreciation for the other participants, saying he could not summarize how much he had valued coming into the house and spending time with the "housemates."

He also specifically thanked fellow contestant Jenny, stating,

“Jenny I probably couldn't have done it quite without you. It certainly wouldn't have been as fun and enjoyable and you know I think the world you, never change never change.”

Cameron secures a place in the final

Earlier in the series, Cameron Kinch earned a straight pass to the final after completing a series of tasks and participating in a popularity-based competition. Upon winning the pass, he broke down in tears. Big Brother explained the prize to the housemates: “Housemates, in the glass case before you sits one of Big Brother's most valuable prizes, 'A Pass to the Final'.” Cameron also revealed that if he wins the show, he would use the £100,000 prize to save his family’s farm and pay off its tax obligations. The popularity contest involved handing out white eyeballs to those bringing positive energy and red ones to those seen as negative. Emily received the largest number of red eyeballs and appeared visibly upset.

Task and nomination history

Cameron’s participation in weekly tasks and competitions was recorded throughout the seven-week series. He failed the Week 1, Week 2, and Week 4 shopping tasks, but passed the Week 3 and Week 5 shopping tasks.

For daily tasks, he had mixed results, passing Week 6 but with no recorded outcomes in several other weeks. Cameron was ineligible for secret missions during Weeks 2, 3, and 5.

In Week 7, he won all immunity challenges, including Immunity Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3, and secured a luxury win. Cameron’s weekly performance influenced his overall standing in the house and his eligibility for the final.

Regarding nominations, Cameron was ineligible during Week 1. In subsequent weeks, he was nominated by housemates including Nancy Nocerino, Tate Reynolds, and Sam Ashby.

Other nomination results included votes cast by Caroline Monk, Marcus John, and Elsa Rae. Week 7 concluded with no nominations as Cameron was immune, resulting in his final placement as fourth ahead of the series finale.

His weekly shopping budgets varied, alternating between economy and luxury budgets, and concluded in Week 7 when the budget phase ended.

Cameron’s overall task and nomination history contributed to his progression to the final, as recorded across the series’ seven weeks.

He participated in all required challenges and completed all scheduled competitions except for the weeks he was ineligible.

