Big Brother UK 2025: What are the voting percentages in the live finale?

Big Brother UK season 22 winner Richard (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The 2025 season of Big Brother UK concluded with a live finale broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX, featuring the final public vote for the series’s six contestants.

The finalists competing for the cash prize included Richard, Cameron, Elsa, Emily, Jenny and Tate. During the live show, the public vote was revealed, determining the final rankings of each housemate.

Viewers were able to follow the announcements in real time, and the results reflected the audience’s choices throughout the season.

This year’s finale marked the conclusion of Big Brother 2025, with all finalists participating in the final live event.

Big Brother UK 2025: Final voting percentages and winner revealed

Finalists of Big Brother 2025

Throughout the entire series, the housemates were engaged in various activities, challenges, and events that contributed to their growth in the Big Brother house. The residents, in fact, took a trip down memory lane on the last evening.

In his turn, Tate voiced that every contestant had to be proud of what they achieved, and he also pointed out the quality of people present in the house, referring to the final as the "Final."

Firstly, Emily recounted the emotional experience of departure and arrival at the house, underlining that she had a mixture of both good and bad experiences and that she was most accepted by the group, referring to the moment she returned as "she's back."

Secondly, Cameron spoke about how he was very lucky to share seven weeks in the house with the other housemates, and he also pointed out that the support he received from Jenny was very encouraging, depicting the time spent as a "hell of a ride."

Furthermore, Elsa said that she was already a winner in her own life, as she had found stability and support in the house, naming her personal development as a "home."

Jenny traced back her feelings of pride at the final with the group and, what is more, she pointed out the meeting with Cameron as one of the great moments of her journey, picturing it as a "highlight." ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Richard concluded,

"This experience has been without doubt the most bonkers, crazy, madcap, incredible, extraordinary thing I have ever done. It’s been great to meet all of you, it’s been a magnificent, magnificent ride and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. So, here’s to you, it's been great!”

Voting percentages in the finale

The official public vote determined the rankings of the six finalists. Richard received 39% percent of the vote, Elsa followed with 28%, and Jenny secured 17%.

Cameron finished fourth with 10%, while Emily and Tate both received 3% of the public vote. These results confirmed Richard as the winner of Big Brother 2025, with Elsa in second place and Jenny in third.

The live vote was revealed during the finale broadcast hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, providing a complete overview of the audience’s choices.

Richard becomes the winner

Richard, a sixty-year-old composer and author, was announced as the winner of Big Brother 2025.

As per Digital Spy, he became the oldest winner in the history of the UK series, surpassing the previous record held by 2016 winner Jason Burrill, who was forty-five at the time.

The youngest winner of the series remains Cameron Cole, who won at age nineteen during the 2018 civilian series.

The season maintained the format of the previous series, including live broadcasts and companion shows streamed online.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother content, including Live Stream and Late & Live, reportedly surpassed 150 million streams on ITVX.

The results of the live vote completed the season and determined the recipient of the £100,000 cash prize awarded to the winner.

