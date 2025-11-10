Big Brother UK 2025: Richard emerges as favorite ahead of finale on Friday

Richard Storry (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 finale will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025.

With the night of the finale so close, the speculations are rife about who will win this year’s edition of Big Brother.

Caroline and Nancy were the latest housemates to be evicted from the house on Friday’s double elimination.

With eight members still in the game, more eliminations are anticipated in the finale week.

As reported by National World, it is usually six housemates that make it to the live final.

During the finals, the housemates are announced as runner-ups in descending order until the winner is finally revealed.

If that format remains the same for this year’s edition as well, the audience will witness two more eliminations before the finale night.

The current odds suggest that, like last week, Richard is again at the top of the leaderboard to win this Big Brother UK 2025.

Big Brother UK 2025: Richard Storry dominates the odds ahead of the finale night







As reported by OLBG, Richard Storry is a hot favourite to win this year’s edition of Big Brother.

The 60-year-old author and composer is now at 4/7 winner odds.

His winning implied probability is now at a whopping 63.6%.

As per OLBG, the bookmakers have given odds throughout Big Brother UK 2025.

Richard Storry is now the most likely winner according to the bookmakers more than anyone else has been since the betting started.

Richard is followed by Jenny on the leaderboard with 3/1 winning odds and 25.6% implied probability.

Though she is following Richard but the gap between the probable chances to win is significantly larger.

Cameron is at 13/2 odds and has an implied probability of 13.3%.

These three are followed by Teja, Elsa, Emily, Tate, Marcus on the leaderboard.

Teja has an implied probability of 10.5% of winning whereas Elsa is at 5.9%, Emily at 3.8%, Tate at 1.5% and Marcus at 1.5% respectively.

Entertainment Betting expert on OLBG Jake Ashton and talked about Richard being the favourite to win and stated:



“ Richard has been the standout housemate for weeks now. consistent in challenges, socially savvy, and with a strong public backing. It’s no surprise he’s now odds-on.”



Storry also made headlines during last week's eviction when Caroline fired a brutal “antichrist” remark at him after the eviction.

Caroline and Nancy were evicted from the Big Brother UK house during the November 7 telecast of the episode.

While Nancy danced her way out of the Big Brother house even twerking before the live audience, Caroline had some other plans.

After coming out to the house, some people in the crowd booed her and when she spotted a placard stating,” Richard to win”, she immediately reacted and said:



“ Richard is the antichrist.”



Her labelling of Richard as an antichrist left viewers with a bad taste in the mouth as Richard is a devout christian.

During the exit interview, Caroline also talked about Richard and insisted that she found him boring.

She even went to compare him with Mr. Bean saying:



“He’s just like Mr Bean. Mr Bean is funny Richard is not funny.”



Storry is one of the four late arrivals who joined Big Brother UK 2025.

He joined along with Cameron B, Feyisola and George.

During the show, he also revealed that he has never been married and has an adopted son.

He met his son in Malaysia and he retold the story stating:



“ He was a refugee from Myanmar - which is the next country up if you know your geography, and he told me quite early on that he had lost his father when he was a kid."



Their bond grew with time and the duo chose to formalise their relationship as father and son.

Stay tuned for more such updates.