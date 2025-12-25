Ghost Adventures featured Weezer Bassist’s ex-wife Jillian ahead of her run-in with cops earlier this year

Ghost Adventures season 30 (Image via Discovery+)

Ghost Adventures recently featured Jillian Lauren, the ex-wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, in a chilling episode that aired on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, on Discovery+.

The episode focuses on supernatural disturbances linked to the ashes of serial killer Samuel Little, which Lauren once kept in her home, and the emotional toll the experience appeared to have on Lauren at the time.

The official description states:

Unsettling paranormal events near an exhibit of notorious serial killer Samuel Little prompt Zak to investigate his own Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Are the events connected to Little's recently acquired remains and his unsolved murders?

TMZ first reported that Jillian filmed the episode, titled “Midnight at the Museum,” in November of last year, just months before her headline-making run-in with police earlier this year, when she got arrested after she allegedly fired a gun at officers.

According to the report, Lauren appears in the episode alongside Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans, who claims her involvement with the serial killer’s remains led to a disturbing shift in her mental state.

What did the Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans reveal about Jillia?

The Zak Bagans addressed the buzz on his Instagram Stories ahead of the airing, confirming Lauren's appearance and acknowledging that the Ghost Adventures episode featuring her was filmed long before her April police incident.

Bagans claimed that when he met Lauren, she seemed “very affected” by the situation and suggested the experience may have contributed to what he described as troubling behavior. The Instagram Story read:

"I know there's been a lot of news about Jillian. The episode she appeared on right before all of this happened will air this Wednesday. It is her who donated the most prolific serial killer, Samuel Little's remains, to The Haunted Museum, and when I met her, she was very affected by that."

During the Ghost Adventures latest episode, Bagans stated that Lauren was the person who donated Samuel Little’s ashes to his Las Vegas Haunted Museum, along with hand-drawn portraits of Little’s victims that the serial killer had left to her in his will.

Lauren previously wrote a book about Little, titled Behold the Monster. He asked Jillian:

"You provided me with Samuel Little’s ashes, his remains and also some of the hand-drawn portraits that he did of some of the victims.

So I do gotta tell you, once we put his remains on display in the jail room, where there’s also the remains of Charles Manson, there has been some strange phenomena occurring in that room and also a sighting.

Why your reaction like that?"

Jillian agrees that she "had his remains in my house," and Zak goes on to state that Little’s remains were placed inside the museum alongside those of Charles Manson, and not long after, strange activity reportedly began occurring, noting:

"When you received the ashes and you brought them into your house this is my field of research, and we’ve investigated numerous cases involving remains and ashes and that was always a common denominator in attachments and families, especially when that person whose ashes they were was an evil person, was a bad person, was possessed.

Did you ever have any weird feelings or anything like that when the ashes were in your house? Any changes with you, your family, or anything?"

Then Jillia Lauren spoke candidly about how having the serial killer’s ashes in her possession affected her mental health, making her depressed:

"Yeah. It just got darker, and I got more and more depressed. And I just, like, started to kind of fold. Every time I walked into the room, you know, I got, like, a weird tremor. It wasn’t okay not having those ashes in the house. It wasn’t okay."

In April 2025, Jillian Lauren had a scary event close to her house in Los Angeles that soon made the news.

Cops were looking for people tied to a hit-and-run case when they saw Lauren outside with a gun.

The officers sa͏id they asked her many times to put down the gun, but she didn't listen. In the clash, Lauren was shot once in the shoulder by cops.

She went back into her house and then came out and surrendered. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but those charges were later dropped.

A judge in the end gave her a mental health help plan, letting her skip jail time while getting care.

