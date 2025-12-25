What has Davide been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Davide Aulicino (Image via Instagram/@iamdaviduccio)

According to certain sources, Love Is Blind: Italy concluded filming in the first half of 2025. In the months after the reunion aired, Davide has remained consistently visible through social media, documenting travel across Italy and Europe, time spent with family and close friends, and continued interaction with fellow Love Is Blind: Italy cast members.

His public presence reflects continuity rather than disruption after the experiment ended. For a stretch of years, Davide has stayed visible on Instagram - posting during Love Is Blind: Italy and keeping at it long afterward.

Since the reunion, his posts have followed a regular cadence, offering glimpses into daily life rather than long explanations or commentary.

The majority of this content falls into three recurring categories: travel, family and friends, and moments connected directly to Love Is Blind: Italy.

Travel has featured prominently in Davide’s recent timeline. His posts show trips to Ischia, Venice, Napoli, Ibiza, and Rome, shared through photos and short videos.

These locations appear across different months, suggesting multiple trips rather than a single extended stay.







Pictures take up most of the journey stories - sidewalk scenes, ocean edges, city lights at night, usually quiet on words.

His path keeps circling back to Italy, especially Rome and Napoli, both visited multiple times. A trip to Ibiza breaks the pattern, reaching beyond national borders.

Alongside travel, Davide frequently shares moments with family and friends. Several posts show him spending time with his mother and close social circle, indicating ongoing family involvement after Love Is Blind: Italy.

These images are casual and domestic in tone, ranging from shared meals to group outings.

The recurrence of the same people across posts suggests long-standing relationships rather than new connections formed through the show.















Love Is Blind: Italy has continued to appear in Davide’s content through both direct and indirect references.

One recent video showed Nicola joining Davide’s family and friends to watch episodes of Love Is Blind: Italy together.

The setting placed the show within Davide’s personal life, blending the televised experience with his off-screen social circle.

The post aligned with the airing schedule, indicating that Davide was engaging with the show alongside viewers rather than distancing himself from it.

Davide has also shared social moments with fellow cast members. In one video, Giovanni and Nicola appeared with him in a club in Rome during the weekend.

The footage showed the group partying together, reinforcing that relationships formed during Love Is Blind: Italy have continued beyond filming and the reunion.







Rome has emerged as a recurring backdrop for these cast reunions, appearing in both nightlife and casual group settings.

Love Is Blind: Italy and Davide’s post-reunion presence







Davide’s engagement with Love Is Blind: Italy has not been limited to social gatherings. He also shared behind-the-scenes content connected directly to the production.

In one post, Davide uploaded a video featuring Giovanni and Alessandro from the show’s filming locations. The video was captioned:



“Have you seen the pods of Love Is Blind Italy? We couldn’t stop watching. Among Rome, Milan, and Naples, which pod did you like the most?”



The caption referenced multiple filming cities and invited viewers to revisit a central visual element of Love Is Blind: Italy.

This behind-the-scenes post placed Davide within the production context rather than solely as a participant.

By highlighting the pods and their locations, the video drew attention to the structure of Love Is Blind: Italy itself, rather than personal outcomes or relationship developments.

It also reinforced the geographic scope of the series, linking Rome, Milan, and Naples to the experiment.

Across his recent posts, Davide has balanced references to Love Is Blind: Italy with content unrelated to the show. While he has not avoided the series, neither has he allowed it to dominate his online presence.

Travel updates, family moments, and social outings appear with similar frequency to cast-related content, creating a mixed but consistent timeline.

Davide’s activity suggests that Love Is Blind: Italy remains part of his public identity, but not its sole definition. The reunion did not mark a turning point toward silence or reinvention.

Instead, his posts show a continuation of habits established before the show: traveling, spending time with loved ones, and sharing selective moments online.

As Love Is Blind: Italy continues to circulate among audiences and online discussions, Davide has remained present in parallel, engaging with the show as it airs while maintaining his everyday routines.

His post-reunion period has been shaped less by statements and more by accumulation—locations visited, people featured, and moments shared—each adding to a clear record of life after Love Is Blind: Italy.

