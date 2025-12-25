What has Karen been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Karen Norman (Image via Instagram/@karennorman22)

Karen Norman has remained publicly active in the months following the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, using her social media platforms to document both personal milestones and continued engagement with the series that brought her into the public eye.

Since the final episodes and reunion aired, Karen’s activity has centered on revisiting her wedding, maintaining visible ties to fellow cast members, and highlighting family, work, and travel.

In the weeks after the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Karen shared multiple posts revisiting her wedding to Nicola Botticini.







After people found out the couple had split soon after the wedding, the pictures showed just that day's events instead of anything fresh.

The timing placed the posts squarely in the post-reunion period, when interest around the couple had intensified following confirmation of their split.

The content did not include commentary reframing the outcome of the relationship, but instead focused on documenting the event as it occurred during filming of Love Is Blind: Italy.

Karen’s continued association with cast members has also remained visible. She recently posted a reel featuring Nicola alongside Giovanni, another participant from Love Is Blind: Italy.







The appearance reinforced her ongoing connection to the broader cast network even after the relationship between her and Nicola had ended.

The reel positioned the trio together without additional narrative context, suggesting familiarity rather than distance following the reunion.

Life after Love Is Blind: Italy and continued visibility







A significant portion of Karen’s recent activity has directly referenced Love Is Blind: Italy. Some updates focused on the series directly - remembering scenes shot long ago, ties formed between actors, and how it felt being part of that Netflix project.

Lately, it seems Karen hasn’t distanced herself from the show - instead, she’s stayed close to what Love Is Blind: Italy stands for, even after the reunion ended.

Outside of the show, Karen has also highlighted her role as a mother. A recent post showed visible affection toward her son, placing family at the forefront of her personal updates.







The post aligned with other content depicting time spent with loved ones, including casual moments away from public events.

These updates contrasted with the intensity of the reunion episode, grounding her post-show presence in everyday relationships rather than continued conflict.

Karen has also shared moments involving her dog, adding to a broader theme of home life and companionship in her recent posts.

The combination of family-focused and pet-related content suggests a balance between public-facing visibility tied to Love Is Blind: Italy and private routines that exist outside the series.

One of Karen’s more notable recent updates documented a meeting with the Pope. The post stood apart from her usual reality-TV-adjacent content, drawing attention for its formality and symbolism.

The appearance underscored a moment of personal significance unrelated to Love Is Blind: Italy, broadening the scope of what she has chosen to share publicly since the reunion.

Professionally, Karen has continued to work on her brand, Karen Norman Skin Art, operating under the handle @karennorman.skinart.







Her recent activity indicates ongoing focus on the brand alongside her public recognition from Love Is Blind: Italy. Posts connected to her work highlight continuity rather than reinvention, signaling that her professional efforts have proceeded independently of the show’s outcome.

Travel and leisure have also featured prominently in Karen’s recent posts. Her content suggests a preference for travel experiences, including vacations, outings, and visits to upscale restaurants.

These posts emphasize movement and lifestyle rather than commentary, presenting snapshots of experiences rather than explanations or reflections tied to the reunion.

Taken together, Karen’s activity since the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion reflects sustained visibility without direct escalation. She has not publicly announced a new relationship, nor has she issued extended statements re-litigating the events discussed during the reunion.

Instead, her presence has been marked by documentation: of the wedding as it was filmed, of continued connections with cast members, of family life, and of work and travel.

The recurrence of Love Is Blind: Italy in her recent posts indicates that the show remains central to how she is publicly recognized, even after the marriage ended.

At the same time, the inclusion of family, faith-related moments, business development, and leisure suggests that her post-reunion period has not been defined solely by the breakup revealed on screen.

Now that Love Is Blind: Italy is part of the wider show talk, Karen’s latest moves show she's still involved - just not leaning into drama or stepping away completely.

Her updates reflect continuity rather than rupture, presenting a post-reunion chapter that remains closely linked to the series while also extending beyond it into personal and professional life.

