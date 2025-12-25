Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Blac Chyna confirms she’s single after reconciliation rumors with Rob Kardashian

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Blac Chyna attends the Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 01, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ladylike Women of Excellence Awards)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Blac Chyna is officially putting the speculation to rest after sparking rumors that she may have reunited with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

Rob & Chyna star has confirmed that she is ending the year single, announcing through an Instagram post made on December 22, 2025.

Blac Chyna, the model and entrepreneur whose real name is Angela Renée White, first skyrocketed to fame in the mid-2010s after her high-profile romance with Rob Kardashian, the reclusive member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan.

The pair started their romance in 2016, getting engaged the next year in 2017, and welcomed their 9-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian in November that year. The couple even started their own E! spin-off show, Rob & Chyna.

Here's what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted on Instagram

On December 22, 2025, Chyna addressed the speculation with a cryptic Instagram post. In the photo, she posed in an all-black outfit with a faux fur coat and deep red lipstick paired with a neon green wig.

She wrote over the image:

“Guess who’s ending the year single.”

She later captioned the post playfully:

“You knew it, You and I 😂”

The rumors of reconciliation of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians ​​​​​​couple began less than three months earlier, in October, when 37-year-old shared a cryptic Instagram post tagging Rob Kardashian directly on October 15, 2025.

The carousel post featured a series of pictures of Blac in a white dress and boots posing. She captioned it, writing:

“This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial.”

38-year-old Rob added fuel to the fire by liking the post; however, some sources claimed that the former couple were not officially back together.

Days after the post, Chyna addressed the rumors head-on herself during an onstage interview at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on October 18, 2025.

“Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something. We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person,” she said.

During the same interview, when asked if she wants more kids, Blac revealed she would like to have two more children and was asked whether she’d prefer to have them with Rob or with ex Tyga, with whom she shares her 13-year-old son King Cairo.

Her answer was direct:

“Rob, absolutely,” adding that they'd have “cute, chunky little babies.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple faced a rocky relationship since the start, which lasted for over a year between 2016 and 2017.

Rob later testified in Chyna's failed 2022 defamation lawsuit against his family that,

“I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family."

He accused her of physical abuse, claiming she hit him with a metal rod and an iPhone cord, and even pointed a gun at his head during a 2016 fight:

“She landed several blows to my face, my back. She ripped my shirt early in the evening and we were throwing money around in our Snapchat. In the beginning, I thought it was playful. I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter … you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not.” Chyna countered in her testimony that the gun “was not loaded,” calling it “just joking, like, ‘Ha, ha!’”

Stay tuned for more updates.