Would Safeway be open on Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Customers leave a Safeway store on July 27, 2020 in Mill Valley, California. Albertsons, parent company of Safeway and one of the largest food and drug retailers in the nations, reported a 26.5% surge in quarterly same-store sales and a 21 percent increase in net sales to $22.75 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 that ended on June 20. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Shopping for holiday essentials, groceries or picking up prescriptions last-minute is not a new occurrence. Thanks to stores like Safeway, customers can make their purchases on popular holidays hassle-free. The American supermarket and pharmacy chain will be open in some of its locations on Christmas Day 2025.

Note that they’ll operate within reduced hours, and it is advised to check your local Safeway to confirm if they're open and their specific hours. While most Safeway stores are open every day of the year, their pharmacies, delis or bakeries may close earlier. If your local Safeway is closed for Christmas, you can shop online at Safeway.com.

Other Pharmacies open on Christmas Day 2025

If your local Safeway pharmacy is closed on December 25, 2025, you can visit CVS or Walgreens. According to a statement from a CVS spokesperson, several CVS locations will be open during regular hours. Others will be closed or have reduced hours. The health and beauty chain recommends that customers call stores ahead of arrival to confirm local hours.

For Walgreens, most of its stores will be open to serve customers for the holidays. The pharmacy hours may vary, and you are advised to confirm local hours before visiting.

Some stores open on Christmas Day include:

ACME: Some ACME locations may be open with reduced hours.

Albertsons: Select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours.

Giant Food: Many stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Select locations will be closed.

ShopRite: Stores are independently owned and operated. While the majority of the retailer’s outlets will be closed, select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Vons: Some locations of the supermarket chain may be open with reduced hours.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.

