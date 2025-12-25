Why is there no new episode of The Young and the Restless today (December 25, 2025)? Details explained

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@The Young and the Restless))

Fans tuning in to The Young and the Restless on Thursday, December 25, 2025, will notice that CBS is not airing a new episode of the long-running daytime drama. The scheduling change is tied to adjustments in Christmas Day programming. There is no unexpected disruption in the show’s production.

CBS has cleared much of its daytime lineup on December 25, 2025. This is done to make room for live NFL coverage, including a pre-game show and the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. Due to this, The Young and the Restless is preempted in its usual time slot. However, some time zones may receive a repeat episode instead.

Viewers are advised to check local listings for confirmation. CBS is set to resume brand-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on Friday, December 26, 2025, airing at its regular 11:30 a.m. Central Time slot on CBS and Paramount+.

The Young and the Restless is preempted on December 25, 2025

The Young and the Restless will not air a new episode on Thursday, December 25, 2025. The show is preempted due to Christmas Day scheduling. This change is part of the network’s annual holiday programming plan. There are no confirmed issues related to production delays or cast availability.

Instead of a fresh episode, CBS will air a special holiday throwback from 2010. In this installment, Victor experiences a haunted Christmas. Characters from his past will also be seen. The episode offers longtime viewers a nostalgic look at one of Genoa City’s most memorable holiday stories.

The preemption also allows CBS to clear space in its daytime schedule for holiday coverage. Live sports and special programming traditionally take priority on Christmas Day. Many daytime shows will also have similar interruptions during the holidays.

What to expect from The Young and the Restless when it returns

The Young and the Restless will return with a brand-new episode on Friday, December 26, 2025, after its brief Christmas Day preemption. The drama in Genoa City will move fast. Several storylines will immediately pick up momentum.

Chelsea Lawson will push Adam Newman to his breaking point. She has grown tired of Victor Newman’s control and constant manipulation. Chelsea wants out of Newman Media. She also wants Adam to choose her over his father. An ultimatum is coming. Adam will be forced to decide where his loyalty truly lies. His choice could permanently change his relationship with Victor.

Victor’s aggressive tactics will continue to cause fallout. His use of an AI program against Jabot will remain a major issue. This decision will ripple through Genoa City. The Abbott family will stay alert. Billy Abbott and Jack Abbott will work behind the scenes, looking for any weakness they can exploit. New information could shift the balance of power.

Sally Spectra will find herself in a key position. A tense encounter with Adam may give her valuable insight. If she uncovers critical details, she could pass them along to Billy and Jack. That move could put Newman Media at serious risk.

Meanwhile, Michael Baldwin will struggle with his conscience. Diane Jenkins Abbott will continue pressuring him to act. Michael knows crossing Victor could end their relationship forever. Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will support him. She will help him think through the consequences.

Emotions will run high across Genoa City. Trust will be tested, alliances may shift. Power struggles will intensify. The holiday pause will be short. The fallout afterward will be anything but calm.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS.