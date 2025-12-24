90 Day Fiancé star Forrest shuts down mom’s questions about his intimacy with Sheena

Forrest and Sheena (Image via TLC)



90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues with an episode centered on Forrest and Sheena as they meet in person for the first time. In a sneak peek of the December 28 episode, this conversation takes place.

The couple had been in a seven-year online relationship before this trip. Forrest, who is 32, travels to the Philippines with his parents to finally spend time with Sheena, who is 40.

The visit is meant to help both sides understand the relationship better and see how the couple interacts in real life.

Soon after arriving, a family conversation brings tension. During a car ride, Forrest’s mom, Molly, asks direct questions about whether Forrest and Sheena have had s*x since meeting.

The topic surprises both Forrest and Sheena. They answer the question but make it clear they are uncomfortable. The conversation continues longer than they expect, and Forrest eventually tells his mom to stop.

Later, both Forrest and Sheena say they wanted privacy and did not expect such personal questions. The episode shows how family involvement can affect a relationship, especially when couples meet in person for the first time after years apart.

Meeting in the Philippines and early tension in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Forrest and his parents travel together to the Philippines to meet Sheena. The trip marks a major step for the couple after years of video calls and messages. The families spend time together to learn more about each other.

While riding in a car, Molly brings up noises she heard near their room and asks, “So, did you guys do the old nookie and nookie?”

Forrest and Sheena answer right away, saying, “No, no, no, no, no.” Forrest explains their choice by saying,



“It just wasn’t the right time or place to do that.”



Molly responds that she understands but seems surprised. She tells them they can talk to her if they have questions.

Forrest’s stepdad adds to the conversation, saying, “It’s not an embarrassing subject to me.” Molly also says, “It’s life.”

The discussion continues for several minutes, making Sheena visibly quiet. In a confessional interview, Sheena later says, “It’s a little bit rude and awkward for me.” She adds that she would prefer to keep certain things private.

Forrest also shares his reaction later, explaining that the questions crossed a line for him. He says his parents can be open, but this topic felt too personal. The moment sets the tone for the rest of the visit, showing how different comfort levels can cause tension during family meetings.

Forrest responds and asks for privacy

After the initial exchange, Molly continues to talk about intimacy and offers comments meant as advice in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

She says she respects them for waiting and mentions that there are “other things that you can do.” At this point, Forrest interrupts her. He says clearly,



“Now you’re kind of being really disrespectful here.”



Forrest continues by telling his mom, “If we want to talk about sex with you, we’ll come up and ask about it.” His response changes the tone of the car ride. Molly answers, “Okay, excuse me,” and stops pushing the topic.

Later, Molly explains her reaction to the cameras. She says she was shocked by Forrest’s response, but also says she understood why he spoke up. She adds that she thought it was good that he was defending Sheena.

The episode shows Forrest trying to balance respect for his parents with respect for his relationship. Sheena supports his response and repeats that privacy is important to her. Their comments highlight the challenges couples face when families are closely involved, especially during first meetings.

The situation ends without a full resolution, but it sets boundaries for future conversations. The episode focuses on communication, family roles, and how couples handle personal topics in shared spaces.

Stay tuned for more updates.