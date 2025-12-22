90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Rick makes a big revelation about his ex-partner

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 introduced viewers to Rick Van Vactor and Trisha Stiley. Rick recalled how he was on a dating site and searched for Madagascar, and that is where he met Trisha.

While Trisha finally revealed all about her sudden disappearance and why she ghosted Rick, he admitted to feeling guilty while revealing that he went back to his ex-partner and stayed with her during those five days. While admitting that now he feels guilty, Rick said on the confessional clip,

“I talked to my ex from Colombia. I decided to book a trip and spend time with her. We were acting as a couple the whole time. I feel bad for that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Rick feels apologetic for reaching out to his ex

While Rick reached out to his ex-partner for a short period of time when Trisha ghosted him for five days, Rick admits that now he feels guilty and apologetic, as he said on the confessional clip.

“I can see the truth in her eyes, and I feel a little bit guilty for not trusting her. Here she is going through all these things, and instead of being there for her, I made the biggest mistake of my life. Even though Trish started talking to me again, I knew from my heart that she cheated on me.” “So I know I need to tell her, but I am extremely scared it will be something she won't forgive me for, and it might be the end of this.”

Trisha finally reveals the reason behind her disappearance

Rick and Trisha finally explored Madagascar together, and danced in the street while Trisha impressed Rick with her unexpectedly good dance moves. The pair finally talked about her five-day ghosting that has made Rick sceptical about their relationship ever since.

“About a month ago, I had a lot going on in my life, and for five days, I did not answer Rick’s call. He was really, really upset, and it caused a huge problem for us.” “My ex-boyfriend got robbed. I was an accomplice in everything. So I was really nervous and upset. Also, I didn't tell you everything, but my brother got in an accident, and he hurt someone. Bumped someone on my scooter. We did a lot of processes, like going for the radiographic. We went to the police to pay for the amends. But I didn't see you, and it was scary to tell you all my problems. Maybe you judge me. But yeah, I was wrong.”

However, Trisha concluded by saying that now that they have met and spent time together, she is able to trust Rick and share her troubles with him.

“It's different now, I see you. I see who you are. So I can share everything that happens in my life.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.