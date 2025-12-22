"It was the most awkward time for me:" The Real Housewives of Potomac's Tia and her sister sit down for an emotional conversation

Tia Glover from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode streamed on Bravo TV on Sunday, December 21, 2025, which also witnessed an emotional bonding moment between Tia Glover and her stepsister, Amira.

Over seafood fried rice and mojitos at a cozy spot, Real Housewives of Potomac star Tia shares a tearful catch-up with her half-sister Amira, fresh off a jet-lagged flight from Nigeria's Abuja.

They swap stories of warm kid hugs, Tia's explanation of their sibling bond to her little ones, and the childhood shock of learning about Amira at age 12 amid their dad's polygamous family.

Tia owns up to her mom's influence, fueling years of resistance as she says, "It was the most awkward time for me in my life" during dad's funeral coordination, while Amira credits a pivotal call when Tia told her, "you're loved" as the icebreaker.

Tia also informed viewers that Amira is her half sister as they share the same father and different mothers, and also has a half-brother.

She got to know about them when she was a teen mom, and Amira was 12 and was not very accepting of them initially until her father died.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star shares an honest conversation about her father

The moment opened gently in The Real Housewives of Potomac, with Tia asking Ameera about her jet lag before noting how warmly her kids had greeted Amira, “It was like, you know, nice hugs, lots of warmth. It’s nice.”

Tia shared that explaining Amira’s presence to her children had not been easy, adding, “I explained to them… my father has two other children,” she said, adding that her kids probably assumed their grandfather had simply remarried.

As they talked, Tia reflected on when she first learned about Amira. “I think I officially learned about her when I was about 12,” she recalled, describing the shock of being told she had siblings she never knew about.

She even joked about how differently she might’ve handled it compared to her mother: “I mean, she’s better than me. I would have burnt the whole house down.”

But beneath the humor was honesty about resistance and pain, as she opened up, saying:

“A lot of the resistance I had growing up is because my mom had a lot of resistance,” Tia admitted. “If she was more accepting and welcoming of you, I think our relationship would have started a lot sooner.” Ameera listened calmly, responding, “Okay, that makes sense.”

The conversation took a heavier turn in The Real Housewives of Potomac when they spoke about their father’s death.

“When he died and we had to have communication because we had to bury him as a family, it was the most awkward time for me in my life,” Tia said.

Amira remembered that moment vividly, getting emotional, describing the whole thing as,

“I think you called me a few hours after I got the news. And you went on to say, ‘I just want you to know that you’re loved.’ After you said that, I just thought, okay, maybe this is the beginning.”

Tia admitted that while her father was alive, she often pushed back against his wishes, recalling how she refused to invite Amira and their brother to her wedding, saying, “He really, really wanted us to be close.”

Looking back, she recognized her own immaturity, and now that she understands things, she admitted with honesty,

“As I have matured in age, in life, I understand that really all he was trying to do is have his children together.”

By the end of the conversation, there was a sense of peace and acceptance between them, with Tia noting softly,

“So I see him more now as a father who just wanted his children together.” Amira agreed, adding, “What matters is the family that we create now going forward.”

