General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 23, 2026 to January 2, 2026): What to expect, major developments, and more

Sidwell, Alexis and Willow from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

The upcoming New Year presents the proverbial lull before the storm on General Hospital as Sidwell hosts a party. Meanwhile, Joss takes up a separate mission other than the WSB job. Elsewhere, Willow’s court case continues to present twists in the coming weeks. While Carly commits to her dislike for Brennan, Nina helps the latter get close to Charlotte as a return favor. Some couples may be slated to come together as the new year approaches.

The previous episodes of General Hospital set the stage for the upcoming tension in town. On one hand, Valentin escaped prison to land at Carly’s place, while on the other, Joss and Brennan worried about her safety. At the same time, Lulu feared for Charlotte’s safety as Brennan tried to reach the teenager.

The crime scenario in Port Charles saw Anna held hostage in Spoon Island and being served by Pascal. However, she was shocked when she was given Faison’s published book along with her meal. At the same time, Sidwell blackmailed Laura and Sonny using their photographs with the dead Dalton. His ask was that Sonny give up his piers, and Mayor Laura facilitated the smooth process.

Moreover, on General Hospital, Willow’s court case started with Justine presenting the charges and the evidence while Alexis convinced Drew to stay quiet about blaming Michael. However, on Nina’s request, Brennan tampered with the original security footage that incriminated Willow. The soap’s plot also saw Brad return to town and reconnect with Britt.

General Hospital: Alexis handles Willow’s case well

As fans already know, Willow faces two court cases, one for Drew’s shootout and the other for the custody of her children. Her first case hearing started recently, where Justine presented her as the prime suspect for Drew’s shootout. While Alexis stopped Drew from claiming to remember Michael, Nina had Brennan tamper with the security camera footage, nullifying its relevance as evidence.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Willow’s case will see many twists and turns as Justine and Alexis seem to keep scoring points against each other. Alexis may learn about Michael’s presence near the crime scene from the eavesdropper who overheard Tracy. That may give the attorney a new angle to defend Willow.

Drew may find this an opportune time to incriminate Michael and pretend to remember his shooter. However, that will spoil Alexis’s case and disrupt her defense. As such, Willow may request him to show empathy. The coming weeks will likely turn Willow’s case into chaos.

General Hospital: Sidwell plays multiple roles

Recently, Sidwell cornered Mayor Laura and Sonny by using their photographs with Dalton’s dead body. In exchange, he asked for the mob boss’s piers. Sonny and Laura planned to pretend to comply till they strategize their revenge and usurp Sidwell’s plan.

Sidwell will likely try and take an upper hand over his rivals, while Sonny will not give up looking for any opportunity to destroy his rival. Meanwhile, Sidwell is slated to throw a party at his home in Wyndemere.

While he may invite his Deception colleagues over to please them, he will also invite other influential people in the town to impress them. However, going by General Hospital tradition, something may come up to disrupt the celebration.

General Hospital: Josslyn has a new mission

As viewers know, Josslyn joined WSB after Brennan manipulated her into killing Cyrus. During her training, she met her handler, Vaughn and later developed feelings for him while working in Dalmatia. But Brennan asked them not to mix personal and professional lives. However, when they disobeyed, the boss had Vaughn taken away.

Josslyn has been having issues with Brennan since Vaughn’s removal from her vicinity. To add to that, she is thankful to Jason for saving her from Dalmatia. As such, she is committed to helping Jason since that will help her save her mother, Lucas and Britt. Moreover, it will defy Brennan.

Currently, the WSB chief has tasked Joss with finding Barbara Saunders, Valentin’s mysterious new lawyer. Her job is to track down and expose the real identity of the person. Whether her sleuthing takes her to her mother, who faked being a lawyer, remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Cody and Molly make up

Recently, Cody asked Molly to meet at the bar and waited for her, while the latter dressed up to meet him. However, while waiting, Cody got entangled with a drunken Britt’s shenanigans. The latter forced herself on Cody and tried to kiss him. Unfortunately, when Molly arrived, she saw Britt attempting to Kiss Cody. That caused a misunderstanding and Molly left.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will find Cody sharing his predicament with Tracy. The Quartermaine matriarch will likely push Cody to muster up the courage to take action towards his heart’s wishes. As such, Cody may consider clearing the Britt-related misunderstanding and asking Molly out on a date. Whether that helps bring the duo together into a relationship remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on General Hospital will involve Anna Devane and Nina Reeves. While Nina will meet Obrecht and spend some thoughtful moments counting her blessings, the captive Anna will try to employ some tricks to escape captivity. Whether she can deceive Pascal and run to her freedom remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the drama as Willow’s case takes a turn and Sidwell hosts a party in the coming weeks.