Father Mother Sister Brother: Release date, cast & characters, Where to watch and more

Father Mother Sister Brother is an amalgamation of three separate stories around the world. The deduction of three parts can be summarized as the father, mother, and sister-brother. The movie is a comedy-drama depicting emotionally varied relationships between parents and siblings.

The film is directed by Jim Jarmusch. It expectedly won the acclaimed Golden Lion award. The three distinguished stories from three countries are the United States, Ireland, and France. The film effortlessly conveys the ever-happening differences between parents and siblings. There are various scenes with a Rolex watch, but only one of them is real. The plot comes with a unique and fresh approach.

Release date for Father Mother Sister Brother

"An extraordinarily eclectic cast" – Deadline. The official poster for Jim Jarmusch's FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER.



In US theaters December 24. Coming soon to the UK, Latin America, Turkey, Canada, Benelux, Ireland, India & more.

Father Mother Sister Brother was released primarily by competing at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025. The film effortlessly won a Golden Lion award.

The film is all set to release in theaters on December 24, 2025, in the United States.

Cast details for Father Mother Sister Brother

Father Mother Sister Brother is derived from three distinguished stories. The categorized cast story-wise consists of:

Father (Part 1): This story was set in New Jersey, United States. Tom Waits plays the role of the Father, who is very distant and flaky. Mayim Bialik plays the role of Emily, Waits's daughter. Adam Driver portrays the role of Jeff, the adult son of Tom.

Mother (Part 2): The story was set in Dublin, Ireland. Charlotte Rampling portrays the role of Mother, who is a wealthy and renowned author. Cate Blanchett can be seen as playing Timothea, a chic, professional-looking daughter. Vicky Krieps as Lilith, who is a very extravagant and unconventional daughter. Sarah Greene as Jeanette, Lilith's driver.

Sister Brother (Part 3): The filming for this segment was set in Paris, France. Francoise Lebrun plays the role of Madame Gautier, a local acquaintance. Indya Moore as Skye, an international twin sister of Billy. Luka Sabbat plays the role of Billy, who is the brother of Skye.

Additional cast includes:

Phillippe Azoury as Dealer

Beatrice Domond as Father Skateboarder

Eduardo Hoffman as Mother Skateboarder, and more.

What is Father Mother Sister Brother all about

Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy-drama anthology with unique stories subtly coinciding with each other. The film is vaguely divided into three stories from three different countries. The first story depicts the story of an old and flaky father, who is very distant and keeps emphasizing his poor livelihood to gain sympathy. Jeff and Emily, who are his children, come to visit him and unravel their lifelong grief about their father's ignorant behavior.

The second story revolves around a renowned and wealthy novelist mother, who hosts an annual tea gathering where she invites both of her daughters. One is totally different from the other one. Timothea is chic and on the other hand, Lilith is extravagant and unconventional. The film shadows the unnatural nice gestures and satires on the formal, superficial conversations.

The third story portrays the story of twins who reside separately but gather at their parents' house to pay their last respects. Their parents died in a horrific crash. As they reunited, they found out many secrets, like unpaid house bills, many fake IDs and marriage certificates. This mystery makes them go through their memories together and relive the grief.

The three stories coincide subtly with recurring attributes like a Rolex watch, use of the expression "Bob's your uncle", numerous appearances of young skateboarders, and more. Whether all stories are connected or just fragments of coincidence is what the movie is about.

