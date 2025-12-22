Is NCIS: Tony & Ziva canceled after season 1? Everything you need to know

(L-R) Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo who play Tony and Ziva on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Paramount+ and CBS Studios’ NCIS: Tony & Ziva first premiered its initial season on September 4, 2025, and was created by John McNamara. The show’s first season has a total of 10 episodes and focuses on the story of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, who have to constantly be on the run to protect themselves and their daughter, Tali.

Both of them also spend their time trying to figure out who is chasing them in Europe, where they are based. The show is a spinoff of the original NCIS series, an American procedural drama sitcom.

CBS and Paramount+ recently announced that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would not be returning for season 2 and that the show is currently canceled.

The show starred actor Michael Weatherly and actress Cote de Pablo in the roles of the main protagonists. Both of them had also previously been a part of the original NCIS series.

Reportedly, while the premiere of the show had garnered some great reviews and the statistics showed that lots of viewers and audience had tuned in to watch it, the viewership declined greatly over the course of the first three episodes, and was reduced by 51%.

The two central characters, Tony and Ziva, first met in the year 2005 in NCIS’s 3rd season.

Details explored on the cancellation of CBS and Paramount’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva after season 1

CBS and Paramount+ recently made an announcement and stated that the show's second season had been canceled.

While the premiere of the season saw a rise in viewership, it gradually decreased and fell to almost 51% of the original statistics over the course of the first three episodes of the show. CBS and Paramount+ recently made an announcement and stated that the show’s second season had been canceled.

The roles of the protagonists, Tony and Ziva, were played by NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. Both of them gave a heart-warming joint statement regarding their experience of getting the privilege to play the roles of Tony and Ziva, who had been introduced to the cinematic universe of NCIS for the first time in 2005, during the original show’s third season.

They said,

“Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after”.

Both of them reminisced about how initially, the storyline showed how years earlier, Ziza’s character had supposedly been dead, and Tony had begun to raise their daughter, Tali all by himself.

However, in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Ziva made a comeback, and both she and Tony spent time living with their daughter in Paris. However, things got tough for them when they realized someone had been trying to chase them out of Europe and potentially also harm their daughter.

They said,

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story”.

