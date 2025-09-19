Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo as Ziva David in NCIS: Tony in Ziva Season 1, Episode 5 (2025), streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 wastes no time putting the family dilemma front and center. In To Be Determined, which aired on September 18, 2025, the spinoff reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, now parenting Tali (Isla Gie) while dodging a widening Interpol conspiracy. Guest players include James D’Arcy as Henry Rayner-Hunt, Julian Ovenden as Jonah Markham, Nassima Benchicou as Martine Aranow, and Velibor Topić as Dejan Lazar.

The hour’s final stretch crystallizes the season’s stakes: NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 confirms Henry is clean, then kills him in a roadside execution after a prison break exposes Jonah as the real architect.

A pre-programmed drone strike detonates behind them, Tali’s danger pings through, and Henry orders Tony and Ziva to take his car and go.

That call, protect the child versus turn back for a friend, is the beating heart of this ending. NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 answers the who-to-trust question.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Did Tony choose Tali over Henry?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 stages its climax on an empty road after the Graz supermax escape. Moments earlier, Tony and Ziva realize Jonah is not a hostage but a handler.

The drone is his lever. Lazar is his key. Henry, now proven trustworthy, helps them punch out of the prison. Then Tali’s distress message lands. They block the fleeing car with Jonah, Martine, and Lazar inside.

Henry takes point, calls in local police, and tells Tony and Ziva to use the suspects’ car and go.

Jonah watches Henry glance back toward the rising plume from the drone strike and seizes the beat: he stabs Henry, then shoots him while Tony and Ziva, unarmed and already rolling toward Tali, can only look back.

The question in the headline sounds brutal: Did Tony choose Tali over Henry?, but the scene frames it as Henry’s call that Tony obeys in the moment.

That obedience will still carry weight. Guilt is part of the arc this decision unlocks. NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, episode 5, makes the choice clear: save your daughter now, or risk arriving too late.

The hour earns that final decision by laying its trail in plain sight. The airport opener shows the team pivoting from the “wedding trap” to a high-risk insertion.

As the plan spins up, a line captures their sliding ethics: Claudette remarked,

“We should not be stealing a plane.”

That worry proves warranted in Austria, where the undercover entry splits Tony and Ziva between a forged CIA cover and an improvised delivery ruse. Inside, Jonah drops the first mask. Jonah remarked,

“You wouldn’t believe me if I told you,”

A subtle tell for a man running the prison, he appears trapped in it. The middle movement keeps the tone dry even as choices get harder: Tony stated,

“On it, boss,”

A throwback quip that lands right before everything turns. When the CCTV goes dark and the drone fires, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 commits to a cause-and-effect chain: Jonah and Martine engineered the chaos. Henry corrects course.

Tali’s call forces the parents to move.

The wording “Tony let Henry die” will surface because NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 shows him driving away as the knife goes in.

The text of the scene answers why: Henry is the field lead, he has already handed them the vehicle, and he issues the go order with an active, unseen shooter (Jonah) and a live drone threat behind them.

The episode’s camerawork underlines that Tony and Ziva are unarmed and mid-turn when Jonah strikes, tilting the ethical question from abandonment to triage.

In the cleanest terms, Henry doesn’t die because Tony chooses Tali instead of him. Henry dies because Jonah exploits a second created by the drone, and by Henry’s own choice to protect his goddaughter first. That’s also why the aftermath plays as a catalyst rather than a closure.

How To Be Determined builds to that choice

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 structures its hour like a fuse: Budapest theft, Austrian infiltration, heel-turn, escape, roadside reckoning.

The infiltration is brisk, a fake engine fire outside, a spoofed identity for Tony inside, and a tag system that their off-site crew compromises to free them once Jonah flips.

When Martine and Jonah cut surveillance and posture as rescuers, the script locks the suspicion chain in: Henry’s “betrayal” was misread.

Jonah is using Reigning Fire’s stolen prototype and recruiting Lazar to crack the firewall for wider control. The drone strike is both spectacle and stopwatch. It creates the breath Jonah needs to kill Henry.

It also sets the timer for Tony and Ziva to reach Tali. By the time the trio hits the road, roles are fixed. Henry serves and protects, the couple leaves for their parents, and the villains escape with Lazar still useful.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 thus ties plot to theme, family first, without absolving anyone of the fallout.

What does the ending settle, and what episode 6 must answer

The ending reveals several facts: Henry is dead. Jonah and Martine are confirmed partners. Lazar is alive and valuable. A hostile actor has operational control of at least one Reigning Fire drone.

It also reorients the season’s emotional map. Tony’s grief and second-guessing are not a one-scene beat. The creative team has signalled that the consequences of Henry’s death echo straight into episode 6 and beyond.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 resolves the “Is Henry the mole?” thread and opens larger questions: who authorised the air asset, whether Interpol has deeper rot beyond Jonah and Martine, and how far the parents will go to lock down Tali’s safety while clearing their names.

That’s the engine heading into next week: a family moving, antagonists ascendant, and a drone war waiting for the next move.

