What did Danielle Hudson and Chaz Blackshear reveal about their crimes on Snapped: Behind Bars? Explained

Snapped: Behind Bars, season 3, episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 7 of Snapped: Behind Bars, season 3, Danielle Hudson and Chaz Blackshear shared personal reflections on their roles in the 2010 murders of two Houston taxi drivers. For the first time on camera, Hudson described how her desire for love clouded her judgment, leading her to participate in the crimes despite not being a "bad person" at heart.

She admitted to making calls to summon the victims but emphasized that her actions stemmed from poor decisions during a troubled relationship. Blackshear, returning after a nine-year absence from the series, called himself "young, dumb, in pain, and immature" at the time, expressing regret for destroying two families.

He revealed a shift in perspective since his separation from Hudson, noting how loyalty had misguided him. These disclosures provide deeper insight into the motivations behind the brutal double homicide, which involved robbery and shooting.

The case began when 21-year-old couple Hudson and Blackshear targeted vulnerable cab drivers for quick cash amid financial struggles and an intense romance. On October 12, 2010, driver Mohammed Elsayed was robbed and killed; two days later, Blaise Nwokenaka met the same fate.

Both confessed shortly after their arrest. The episode was aired on December 21, 2025, on Oxygen and is available on the Oxygen app for streaming.

Snapped: Behind Bars: The early relationship and motivating factors

Danielle Hudson and Chaz Blackshear knew each other from when they were teenagers. This was in Houston, Texas. Both were victims of problematic pasts that include run-ins with the law for Hudson and personal issues that made him feel isolated for black businessman Chaz. This relationship quickly escalated to the level of obsession, where each sought validation through the other. The couple’s financial troubles worsened as they

“saw two ways to make an extra dollar – working more hours at their jobs, or going to the gentlemen’s club.” There were conversations about “easy ways to get some money.”

Hudson later revealed that “she was stuck on wanting love,” which clouded her judgment when observing Blackshear’s immaturity. Blackshear acknowledged his immaturity was partially to blame when he “had so much pain in his life that he just acted out.”



This dynamic created a toxic cycle where small arguments escalated, and the couple began viewing robbery as a solution to their problems. They targeted taxi drivers because the job involved late-night shifts in isolated areas, making victims seem accessible.

Hudson handled logistics, like placing calls to request rides, while Blackshear took direct action. Neither had a history of violent crime before this, but their shared desperation fueled the plan. In the Snapped: Behind Bars episode, Hudson explained feeling an inexplicable "pull" toward the acts, tying it to her emotional vulnerability rather than greed alone.

Blackshear echoed this, saying separation in prison helped him see how their codependency blinded them to consequences. These revelations highlight how personal insecurities can intersect with external stresses to lead to tragedy, as per Oxygen.

The double murder and the immediate aftermath

The crimes unfolded over two nights in mid-October 2010 in Houston. On October 12, Hudson called for a cab, and when Mohammed Elsayed, a 34-year-old driver, arrived, Blackshear robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him fatally in the head.

Elsayed's body was found in his vehicle, abandoned in a remote area. Two days later, on October 14, the pair repeated the pattern with Blaise Nwokenaka, a 50-year-old driver. Hudson again summoned the cab, and Blackshear carried out the robbery and shooting, leaving Nwokenaka dead in a similar fashion.

Both attacks occurred during late-night hours, exploiting the drivers' routines. The Houston Police Department linked the incidents through ballistics evidence and phone records tracing back to Hudson. By October 15, authorities arrested the couple at a relative's home, where they found the murder weapon and stolen items.



During questioning, both provided detailed confessions, with Blackshear admitting to pulling the trigger in each case. Hudson corroborated the accounts, describing her supportive role without hesitation. News reports at the time noted the suspects showed little remorse in initial court appearances, charged with two counts of capital murder each.

The victims' families expressed profound grief, with Elsayed's wife mourning the loss of her husband's dreams for their family. Nwokenaka's death left his loved ones in shock over the senseless violence. In the recent episode, Hudson and Blackshear addressed this period briefly, with Hudson stating she now understands the irreversible harm caused, according to Oxygen.

The trial, sentencing, and initial reflections

The legal case began shortly after the arrests, with the trial for Hudson and Blackshear taking place in Harris County, Texas. The prosecution was well-prepared, having real-life evidence such as the confession, match, and testimony of communication dispatchers who received Hudson’s calls, including the call that led authorities straight to the victims.

However, for Blackshear, who is accused of being the shooter, a life sentence without parole was handed down in early 2011. Being categorized as an accomplice, Hudson got a 40-year sentence but is allowed parole after serving half of the sentence.

This case brought attention to the planning the couple had undertaken, which was evident through phone records showing targeted attacks. While the arguments put forth by the defense regarded the couple being young and having no previous records of violence, the Judge called attention to the premeditated murder.

Mainstream media referred to the couple as a would-be Bonnie and Clyde. In 2016, Snapped: Killer Couples featured their story, where Blackshear first spoke publicly, detailing the robberies but offering limited remorse. Hudson did not participate then.

The episode captured the raw emotions of the victims' families and the investigators' frustration. Post-sentencing, both entered the prison system, Blackshear in a men's facility and Hudson at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit for women, as reported by KHOU.

Early years involved adjustment to incarceration, with reports of occasional conflicts. By the 2025 Snapped: Behind Bars aired in 2025, time had prompted introspection. Blackshear noted nine years of growth since his last interview, crediting distance from Hudson for clarity. Hudson, speaking for the first time, linked her silence to shame over betraying her values.

