The true story behind the Rebecca Keller case on Snapped: Behind Bars

Rebecca Keller was involved in a 2012 murder in Humble, Texas, that tore apart a family and exposed the dangerous extremes of young obsession. On July 16, 2012, Mary Ann Murphy was found stabbed more than 70 times in her own bed, a brutal attack later revealed to be part of a plot Keller carried out for her 16-year-old girlfriend, Keri Murphy.

Keri initially told police that her mother had been killed during a home invasion, but the scene was staged to hide the truth. Investigators eventually uncovered that the murder was fueled by resentment over Mary Ann’s disapproval of the relationship.

Phone records and text messages unravelled the lies, exposing how the pair conspired to remove the obstacle they believed stood in their way. Keller later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 years in prison, while Keri accepted a plea deal and received a 30-year sentence.

Snapped: Behind Bars: The relationship between Keri and Rebecca Keller

Mary Ann Murphy raised her children as a single mother in Humble, Texas, providing a stable home in the North Harris County area. Her daughter, Keri Murphy, was a 16-year-old high school student navigating typical teenage challenges, including her first serious romantic involvement.

Keri began dating Rebecca Keller, a 20-year-old woman, in early 2012. The relationship quickly intensified, with the pair exchanging frequent messages and meeting in secret. Mary Ann discovered the affair when she found them together in the house, leading her to ground Keri and confiscate her phone to end the contact.

This disapproval created immediate friction, as Mary Ann viewed the age difference and circumstances as inappropriate. In response, Keller provided Keri with a hidden ‘bunny phone’ to maintain communication, allowing them to vent their frustrations about Mary Ann's rules, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The plot and the night of the murder

By mid-July 2012, Keri Murphy's frustration with her mother's restrictions reached a breaking point, leading her to confide in Rebecca Keller about wanting Mary Ann out of the picture permanently. Keller agreed to help, and the two discussed the idea in private messages, with Keri suggesting the act and Keller planning the details.

They decided on a stabbing to make it appear as a home invasion, aiming to stage the scene with signs of forced entry. On the night of July 15, 2012, Rebecca Keller entered the Murphy home quietly while Mary Ann slept.

Around 1 a.m., Keri made a frantic 911 call reporting an intruder and her mother being attacked, claiming she hid and watched a shadowy figure flee. Deputies arrived to find Mary Ann in her bedroom, stabbed over 70 times in a rapid assault that lasted mere minutes.

The wounds were concentrated on her upper body, indicating a personal and frenzied attack. Rebecca Keller had straddled Mary Ann on the bed, striking while she awoke and screamed, before fleeing the scene. Keri, feigning shock, directed officers to check for an escaped burglar, but the lack of external signs of entry raised early doubts, according to ABC13.

The investigation and arrests

Harris County Sheriff's Office launched an immediate probe into the apparent home invasion, interviewing Keri Murphy extensively as the sole witness. She initially pointed to Zein Ahmed, a 16-year-old classmate with a crush on her, claiming he entered the home uninvited and attacked her mother.

Ahmed was arrested in late July 2012 after confessing under pressure, but he soon recanted, stating Keri had coerced his story during questioning. Detectives noted inconsistencies, such as no forced entry and Keri's calm demeanor after the 911 call.

A breakthrough came from seized phone records, including the bunny phone, revealing explicit texts and calls between Keri and Rebecca Keller discussing the murder in detail. Messages showed Keller admitting to the stabbing and the pair celebrating the outcome.

Keri was charged with murder in August 2012 and certified to stand trial as an adult in December. Rebecca Keller, arrested in October 2012, faced additional charges of sexual assault of a child due to the age gap in their relationship. Ahmed's charges were dropped once the true perpetrators emerged, as 6ABC reported.

The trial, sentencing and reflections

In 2016, Rebecca Keller, then 24, entered a guilty plea to murder in Harris County court, avoiding a full trial. Prosecutors described her role as the direct executioner, supported by forensic evidence and communications.

Judge Marc Brown sentenced her to 60 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after half the term. Keri Murphy, a certified adult, accepted a plea deal for 30 years, acknowledging her planning role without physically committing the act.

Both women expressed remorse in their court statements, although the details varied. Keller served her time at the William P. Hobby Unit, a women's facility in Texas. Years later, in a March 2025 interview for Snapped: Behind Bars, Keller reflected on the events, stating she felt manipulated by Keri and hoped for second thoughts that never came.

She acknowledged her mistake but accepted her punishment. A therapist noted Rebecca Keller's partial acceptance of responsibility. Mary Ann's family pursued closure, with her son Scott aiding investigators early on. The sentences reflect the severity of the crime's impact on the community, as per the Houston Chronicle.

