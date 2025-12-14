Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) cast: Every character featured in the film and the actors behind them

The legacy of Silent Night, Deadly Night continues with a bold and unsettling new chapter that leans into both slasher tradition and psychological horror. The 2025 film is the second remake of the original 1984 cult classic and the seventh installment in the horror franchise series. Known for blending Christmas imagery with brutal violence, the franchise has remained a talking point in horror history for decades, and Nelson’s take leans into both its shock value and its psychological undercurrents.
The synopsis for the film, as per its official website, reads:
“A twisted reimagining of the controversial classic – After witnessing his parent’s murder on Christmas Eve, Billy grows up to deliver an annual spree of holiday violence. This year, his blood-soaked mission collides with love, as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. 'Have you been naughty?'”
The story centers on Billy Chapman, a man shaped by a traumatic childhood encounter with a killer dressed as Santa Claus. As Christmas approaches years later, Billy is drawn into a ritualistic killing spree guided by a mysterious voice tied to his past. The article further breaks down the cast details for the recently released slasher horror film, Silent Night, Deadly Night, for interested readers.
Following the main cast, Silent Night, Deadly Night features a strong supporting cast that helps flesh out its bleak world. Logan Sawyer appears as Young Billy, capturing the innocence and terror that define the character’s origin. Erik Athavale plays Geoffrey Chapman, Billy’s father, whose fate leaves a lasting psychological scar. Rick Skene delivers a chilling turn as Elroy, also known as The Snatcher, a secondary antagonist tied to the film’s missing children subplot. Sharon Bajer portrays Delphine Anderson, while Krystle Snowman appears as Tara Chapman, Billy’s mother, whose death remains central to his trauma. Tom Young rounds out the ensemble as George Vilmo.
Behind the scenes, Mike P. Nelson writes and directs the slasher horror film. Nick Junkersfeld is the credited cinematographer, and Blitz//Berlin scored the music for the film. Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead were involved as producers, with executive producers including Steven Schneider and Anthony Masi, lending genre credibility to the project.
Silent Night, Deadly Night is now available in theaters in the United States.
