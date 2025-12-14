Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) cast: Every character featured in the film and the actors behind them

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Rohan Campbell attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "The Monkey" at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The legacy of Silent Night, Deadly Night continues with a bold and unsettling new chapter that leans into both slasher tradition and psychological horror. The 2025 film is the second remake of the original 1984 cult classic and the seventh installment in the horror franchise series. Known for blending Christmas imagery with brutal violence, the franchise has remained a talking point in horror history for decades, and Nelson’s take leans into both its shock value and its psychological undercurrents.

The synopsis for the film, as per its official website, reads:

“A twisted reimagining of the controversial classic – After witnessing his parent’s murder on Christmas Eve, Billy grows up to deliver an annual spree of holiday violence. This year, his blood-soaked mission collides with love, as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. 'Have you been naughty?'”

The story centers on Billy Chapman, a man shaped by a traumatic childhood encounter with a killer dressed as Santa Claus. As Christmas approaches years later, Billy is drawn into a ritualistic killing spree guided by a mysterious voice tied to his past. The article further breaks down the cast details for the recently released slasher horror film, Silent Night, Deadly Night, for interested readers.

Cast details for Silent Night, Deadly Night

Rohan Campbell as Billy Chapman: Rohan Campbell leads Silent Night, Deadly Night as Billy Chapman, a deeply troubled man whose childhood trauma fuels the film’s central conflict. Billy drifts from town to town, unable to form lasting bonds, until his past resurfaces in horrifying ways. Campbell is best known to horror audiences for playing Corey Cunningham in Halloween Ends and Frank Hardy in The Hardy Boys .

Ruby Modine as Pamela "Pam" Sims: Ruby Modine stars as Pam Sims, the daughter of a small-town shop owner who forms a bond with Billy. Modine is widely recognized for her role as Sierra on Shameless and for her appearances in Happy Death Day and its sequel. In the film, Pam serves as both an emotional anchor and a catalyst, playing a key role in the story's final transformation.

Mark Acheson as Charlie: Mark Acheson portrays Charlie, the janitor whose actions on Christmas Eve set the entire story in motion in Silent Night, Deadly Night. A veteran Canadian actor and voice performer, Acheson has appeared in films such as Elf, Watchmen and The 13th Warrior, as well as numerous genre television series. His unsettling presence leaves a lasting impact on the character, despite his limited screen time.

David Lawrence Brown as Mr. Sims: David Lawrence Brown plays Mr. Sims, Pam's father and the owner of a Christmas trinket shop where Billy briefly finds stability. Brown has built a steady career across film and television, with notable work in The Pinkertons, Burden of Truth, and The Riverman. His role adds tension to the film's midpoint and ties into one of its most disturbing subplots.

David Tomlinson as Max Benedict: David Tomlinson appears as Max Benedict, Pam's former boyfriend and a police officer whose obsession with Billy escalates the violence. Tomlinson is known for his role in Fellow Travelers and has emerged as a rising presence in horror genre films. His character blurs the line between protector and threat, adding moral ambiguity to the story.

Following the main cast, Silent Night, Deadly Night features a strong supporting cast that helps flesh out its bleak world. Logan Sawyer appears as Young Billy, capturing the innocence and terror that define the character’s origin. Erik Athavale plays Geoffrey Chapman, Billy’s father, whose fate leaves a lasting psychological scar. Rick Skene delivers a chilling turn as Elroy, also known as The Snatcher, a secondary antagonist tied to the film’s missing children subplot. Sharon Bajer portrays Delphine Anderson, while Krystle Snowman appears as Tara Chapman, Billy’s mother, whose death remains central to his trauma. Tom Young rounds out the ensemble as George Vilmo.

Behind the scenes, Mike P. Nelson writes and directs the slasher horror film. Nick Junkersfeld is the credited cinematographer, and Blitz//Berlin scored the music for the film. Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead were involved as producers, with executive producers including Steven Schneider and Anthony Masi, lending genre credibility to the project.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is now available in theaters in the United States.