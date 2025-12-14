Why did Chris Martin crash a stranger's wedding? Coldplay front man delivers surprise first-dance performance

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. Coldplay will perform ten shows at Wembley Stadium during August & September, bringing to a close the most-attended concert tour in history, watched by over 12 million fans across 43 countries. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Coldplay’s front man, Chris Martin, went the extra mile to make the wedding ceremony of a Staffordshire bride and groom special. The popular singer and songwriter performed his band’s piano ballad All My Love from their 2024 album Moon Music for the couple Mr & Mrs Hodgkiss during their first dance.

Martin had reportedly taken his position behind the piano with his signature beanie pulled low over his face as the couple took to the dance floor for their first dance. The guests quickly realised who was in their midst when Martin launched into an impressive performance for the lovebirds.

Coldplay was contacted by the groom’s mother to send the couple a congratulatory message. Chris Martin went further, attending the wedding in person.

After his performance, the singer gave them a hug and then left.

“My Mother-in-law contacted Chris's team in hopes for a congratulatory message for our special day, but instead to be given this opportunity is staggering,” the bride told ITV News Central.

She added:

“We ensured to keep it secret as a surprise for our guests. We would like to thank Chris and his team for making our already special day even more special. We know our 15 month old daughter was captivated by his song. We are forever grateful.”

"All My Love is really the final Coldplay single" - Chris Martin said in a Rolling Stone interview

All My Love is a single by Coldplay released on October 4, 2024. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Chris Martin revealed that the song is intended to be the band's last official single.

“All My Love is really the final Coldplay single. After this, there’s no more singles, because we don’t want to do that,” Martin said.

He continued:

“Of all of the songs that have dropped through really quickly, this is maybe the one that I just don’t understand how it happened. I’m so grateful for this song. I don’t know if and when it will connect with who or not, but for me, it’s a really important song. It’s like, after everything we’ve been through, you have all my love. That’s it. That’s how we feel about life and the world and our fans and our critics and everybody. I didn’t really have to do anything on that song. I just played it. I don’t know how to explain that. Even when I’m playing it now, I’m like: ‘how did that come through?’”

The song was written by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Moses Martin and John Metcalfe. Its lyrics describe a love that stands the test of time. The first verse reads:

“We've been through low/ Been through sunshine, been through snow/ All the colours of the weather/ We've been through high/ Every corner of the sky/ And still we're holding on together.”

