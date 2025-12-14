"I am not a hater": Badd Dolly tries to clear the air with Kold Killa in Baddies USA Episode 4

Badd Dolly from Baddies USA chapter 1 (Image Via Instagram@/therealbadddolly)

Following the explosive physical altercation between Tesehki and Summer in the previous episode, the drama appears to be far from over.

In episode 4 of Baddies USA Chapter One, after the fight, two of the cast members tried to talk about their own feud.

However, things did not go as planned, and the conversation led to another physical altercation between cast members.

Baddies USA is a reality show where several young women stay together and host promotional events.

But their living together often results in physical and verbal fights.

In the latest episode, Badd Dolly attempted to resolve things with Kold Killa, stating that she is trying to smooth things over.



“I am not a hater,” she said.



But it seemed that Kold Killa was not convinced by her point of view.

Baddies USA chapter episode 4: Kold Killa believes that Badd Dolly is being “fake”







After the explosive fight between Tesehki and Summer, Badd Dolly came to Kold Killa.

She said:



“I wanted to come to you personally and for real because when I told you I liked Summer, I really do.”



She then discussed how she is perceived as a hater and went on to say that she is a fan of Killa.

In her confessional interview, Badd Dolly remarked on how everyone here just wants to fight and nobody is trying to solve the issues.

She said:



“Everybody just did want to fight, nobody want to talk, b**ch. I need to pass my point. I need m***herf****s to know what is going on.”



She even said that every one of the girls is “brutal” and it is just not her, but she is not a hater in any way.

But Killa does not buy her story. She said:



“I know you are cool but Dolly, last season that was a different you. This is not how you were.”



Dolly refuted her claims and said that she was by no means a “mean girl” in the last season.

In her confessional interview, Kold Killa stated:



“Dolly came to me with this fake bulls**t as, ‘Oh i really like your music.' Whatever f**k she says. you really don’t like the backlash you got from the s***you did last season, so you trying to fake love, peace and joy by liking my ‘beautiful’ music. But that s**t is fake like, next!”



Dolly tries to explain that the hateful image projected onto her is not true, and she is simply trying to make a living.

However, the duo was interrupted by Tinkaabellaaa, who barged into the conversation and got into a fight with Killa.

Dolly said after seeing Tinkaabellaaa:



“Okay, my conversation is over! You can do your s**t!”



For context, both Tinkaa and Killa also engaged in a physical fight during the previous episode of Baddies USA, Chapter 1.

Fania remarked on their fight by saying:



“Tinkaa and Killa, still going at it. And it is just like I don’t know, they both hotheads, I think it is going to be up everytime.”



The duo’s physical altercation was interrupted by the security.

Tinkaa explained that whenever she sees Killa, she wants to fight and “wants to give it to her.”

She remarked:



“She p**s me off!”



Kold Killa stated in her confessional interview:



“I think she wants a clear win, she needs to win. She is not going to stop till she gets a clear win.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.