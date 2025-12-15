How many times has Rob Reiner been married? All about his family in wake of 2 people being found dead at his home

Rob Reiner's representatives have not commented about the ongoing matter (Image via Getty)

Rob Reiner is making headlines after two individuals were found dead on December 14, 2025, at his Los Angeles residence. The Fire Department reported that the second person was a woman, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The ages of the deceased match the filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer. According to Men's Journal, Rob Reiner was previously married to Penny Marshall and had a child named Tracy. He has three more children: Romy, Jake and Nick.

The individuals found inside died from knife wounds; the case is under investigation, with identities pending. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over.

The LAPD said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they initially responded to a “death investigation” during the afternoon hours at the 200 block of S. Chadbourne Avenue. They confirmed in another tweet that the house belongs to Rob. According to NBC Los Angeles, the neighbors also revealed that Rob and his wife have been living at the house.

Reiner’s representatives have not responded to the latest reports until now. Moreover, the street where Rob’s house is located was blocked after the dead bodies were found inside.

A New York Post reporter was able to access Reiner’s house with help from the actor’s assistant, Rocco. The house was allegedly decorated. However, the law enforcement authorities have yet to disclose other important details.

Rob Reiner's Personal life, marriages and other details explained

The New York City native has built a huge fan base with his work in the film industry. He has four children, and all of them have established successful careers for themselves over the years.

As mentioned, Rob Reiner first married Penny Marshall. MeTV stated that the pair was together for almost ten years. However, it was their work that eventually created issues in the relationship. The duo was part of different TV shows.

Penny died around eight years ago. She was suffering from diabetes, which led to her death, as per People magazine. Additionally, Penny served as a director and producer, contributing to projects such as The Savage Seven, The Odd Couple and Evil Roy Slade, among others.

Extra TV stated that Rob Reiner met his second wife, Michele Singer, a photographer, while he was working on When Harry Met Sally. The latter also had a successful career as an actress. The couple exchanged vows around nine years after their first meeting.

According to Men’s Journal, Rob’s daughter, Tracy, has followed in her parents’ footsteps. She has been cast in popular titles such as The Princess Diaries, Never Been Kissed, The Other Sister, Raising Helen, Valentine’s Day and Chloe & Theo. The same can be said for his second daughter, Romy, who has several projects to her credit, including Voices and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Rob Reiner’s third child, Nick, initially struggled with his drug addiction. He later addressed it by co-writing a script around nine years ago. However, there have been no updates about the project so far. Reiner’s fourth child, Jake, is active on television, working as a news reporter.