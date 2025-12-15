90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 episode 2 recap: Emma and Ziad's disagreement continues while the couples navigate their differences and connect

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' latest episode of season 8 was packed with emotional tension, cultural clashes and relationship doubts as multiple couples faced uncomfortable truths.

From conflicts over intimacy and faith to family meddling, lying, trust issues and long-awaited first meetings, each story revealed how fragile these faraway bonds can be when real life intervenes.

Episode 2 of the TLC series, which premiered on Sunday, December 14, 2025, saw Rick finally meet Trisha in person, and they enjoyed their time together.

Emma and Ziad get off to a rocky start, getting into disagreements and doubts, while Forrest gets ready to depart for the Philippines when he is faced with the realization that Sheena lied to him.

Here's what happened in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8's latest episode

Emma and Ziad struggle over intimacy expectations

Emma and Ziad’s first night together did not go as Emma had hoped. Instead of love, the pair sat down for a normal Moroccan meal that fast became serious.

Emma wanted clarity about what their bond would look like now that they were together in person. She asked Ziad straight what they could and could not do as a couple.

Ziad said that,͏ because of his thoughts, they could embrace and peck, but nothing else before the wedding.

“We can’t do more than hugs or kiss until we get married,” he said.

Emma looked sad and lost, as their talks before the trip had shown a much different scene. She told him that they had spoken freely about love and even about sharing a bed.

"We would chat about love all the time. I’ve sent you pics before," she asked, wondering why everything had changed so quickly. Ziad said that chatting online and being together in real life were two different things.

He claimed Emma cared more about sex than love, which she did not agree with at all. In his confession, Ziad reiterated that he had not agreed to anything more than a kiss and stated that Emma had misinterpreted his intentions. But Emma remembered a video call where Ziad seemed to agree to more, which left her confused and doubting his truthfulness. Her doubts got even bigger when she said she had looked at Ziad’s social media before the trip.

She saw that he followed many women and even discovered that he was messaging one of them.

Even if Ziad said that those chats were old and pushed that he was not cheating, Emma confessed that his awkward behaviour when they were together made her doubt everything and think if he could be keeping another girlfriend or staying away from her due to guilt.

Forrest prepares to meet Sheena amid hurt from her lying and family tensions

As Forrest went to the Philippines to meet his long-time girlfriend, Sheena, he talked about his joy and nerves about their first kiss. Forrest said he had never kissed a girl before and thought the time would be nice and unforgettable.

“It’s all going to be worth it,” he said, hopeful that the moment would feel magical.

However, problems arose before the get-together even took place. Sheena said that her bond with Forrest’s mom, Molly, had just gone bad.

She confessed she had not been honest with Forrest about their cash. Forrest thought they had over $1,000 saved for their future, but Sheena gave the money to help her family members.

Sheena thought Forrest would not share the matter, but he spoke to his mother instead, which caused loud text messages from Molly. Molly said Sheena had broken her trust for good and even pushed Forrest to break up with her.

Looking at the messages made Sheena very sad and worried that Molly might try to ruin their relationship when she got to the Philippines! Though Forrest said sorry to her, Sheena felt nervous.

"Forrest is my world for the last seven years," she shared, saying that losing him would be the hardest pain of her life.

Rick and Trisha finally meet in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Rick and Trisha clash but keep the chem͏istry alive. Rick went to Madagascar to see Trisha, and while their bond remained strong, some problems arose quickly.

The two fought about Trisha taking a long time to call Rick at night. Rick said he was mad, but Trisha thought he did not truly trust or believe her. Even with the fight, their bond remained intact.

When they arrived at the hotel, the stress faded and both expressed a wish that the first couple of days together would be sweet. Trisha told Rick he had nothing to feel jealous about and made it clear she just wanted him.

Aviva prepares to meet Stig while keeping a secret in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Aviva prepares to meet Stig while keeping a secret. In the U.S, Aviva got set to go to Belize to see her boyfriend, Stig, for the first time. Before she left, she made sure to bring something nice he had asked for from America, a Chinese meal.

Stig said in a funny way that if she brought it, he would marry her! Yet, Aviva said she was keeping a big secret. She hadn’t told Stig that her aunt would be going to Belize, too.

Since Stig already felt worried about her aunt because of old problems, Aviva feared the news would bring trouble. At the same time, she admitted she sometimes found it hard to understand Stig and wondered if he was really loyal.

Despite her worries, Aviva stayed positive. She said that she wished to return home engaged and hoped to leave Belize with a ring; still, she was unsure how Stig really felt.

