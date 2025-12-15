Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Jeremy Renner - Mayor of Kingstown (Image Via Getty Images)

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is nearing its conclusion, with episode 9 arriving at a final stretch for Mike McLusky and the town he wants to gain control over.

Episode 9, titled "Teeth and Tissue," will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on December 21, 2025.

Viewers can watch the episode through the Paramount+ app or website in regions including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In the US, the episode will be available at 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET.

International viewers can tune in later the same day, with release times ranging from 8:00 am BST in the UK to 12:30 pm IST in India.

Paramount+ continues its weekly release schedule, keeping fans locked into the rising tension of Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

The timing of episode 9 matters because episode 8 pushed the story into dangerous territory.

Mike is no longer just managing crime.

He is reacting to personal loss, prison violence and growing threats from all sides.

His attempt to protect his brother Kyle has only pulled him deeper into risky deals with criminals and officials who cannot be trusted.

Season 4 has focused heavily on power struggles inside and outside Anchor Bay prison.

Corruption, gang control, and broken systems have made Mike’s role as the town’s fixer almost impossible.

The last episode of Kingstown left the city and prison at the brink of collapse and Kyle's condition deteriorated due to the family tragedy.

Only two more episodes are scheduled to air this season, and it is anticipated that the 9th episode will address the repercussions of those decisions and deaths, while also laying the groundwork for the season-ending episode on December 28, 2025.

What to Expect From Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is likely to focus on the aftermath.

The official synopsis states that a catastrophe occurs very close to home, prompting Mike to put everything on the line to rescue his brother.

This suggests that Kyle's safety will again be the primary concern, but the cost of his protection may be more substantial than ever.

Power struggles across Kingstown are likely to intensify.

With earlier power players weakened, groups like Frank Moses’ operation and the cartel are pushing harder to fill the gap.

Mike finds himself caught in the middle, trying to prevent open war while knowing that peace may no longer be possible.

Every decision now carries long-term damage.

Kyle’s mental health is also expected to be a major focus.

Still shaken by the loss of his wife, Tracy, Kyle is emotionally unstable and vulnerable.

His grief could lead him to make choices that place both himself and Mike in danger.

Their brotherly bond, already strained, may be tested in ways that cannot be repaired.

Inside Anchor Bay, tensions are reaching a breaking point.

Warden Nina Hobbs is not giving up in her battle against prison corruption despite continuous resistance and obstacles in her way.

The prison situation is critical due to the combination of violence, distrust and split allegiance, which could lead to its total collapse.

The hidden deal-making and risky maneuvers of Mike might turn against him, causing another major crisis behind bars.

As we have only two episodes left, the ninth episode is anticipated to be a dense, touching and rapidly progressing one.

Stay tuned for more updates.