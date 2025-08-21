Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 teaser hints at Jeremy Renner facing brutal gang wars and new enemies

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in the crime drama series Mayor of Kingstown.

The much-anticipated teaser for the fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown has been dropped, and it’s already stirring major buzz. The gritty crime drama series’ new chapter promises higher stakes, more dangerous alliances, and brutal conflicts as new enemies arrive to challenge Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner)'s control over Kingstown.

With the Russians gone, power-hungry groups are scrambling to take control, setting the stage for an explosive season ahead.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 teaser breakdown

The crime drama series Mayor of Kingstown has dropped its first teaser for the upcoming fourth season, which is available on the official Paramount Plus YouTube channel. The teaser wastes no time in showing fans the chaos Mike McLusky must endure.

Picking up after the fallout of last season, the Russians’ absence leaves a dangerous power vacuum. Rival gangs are quick to seize the opportunity, forcing Mike into the center of a violent struggle for dominance.

The logline for the fourth season reveals that Mike must navigate brutal gang wars while protecting those closest to him, all while contending with a new Warden unwilling to bow to his influence.

It’s a setup that not only tests Mike’s leadership but also forces him to confront demons from his past. According to co-creator Hugh Dillon, fans should brace themselves for “a detonation, not an escalation.” Every decision Mike makes this season will carry devastating consequences, and the teaser makes it clear: no one in Kingstown is safe.

Edie Falco joins the upcoming season as Warden Nina Hobbs

A major highlight of the latest teaser of Mayor of Kingstown was the arrival of Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs, the newly appointed Warden at Anchor Bay. Falco, celebrated for her commanding performances in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, brings determination and authority to the role.

In the teaser, her character is seen directly challenging Mike’s control, signaling that their confrontations will become a central storyline in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Hugh Dillon praised the duo.

"She's just so effortless. I've been a fan of hers for so long and then when you see her just at work, in the world, and with Jeremy Renner… it's explosive,” said Dillon.

The creator also suggested the upcoming season won’t just escalate the storyline, but rather act as an explosion, a hint that a lot is about to change in Kingstown. Falco’s presence adds an entirely new layer to the power dynamics of Kingstown, ensuring that the stakes inside and outside the prison are higher than ever.

What is Mayor of Kingstown all about?

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s crime drama series first premiered on Paramount+ in 2021 and quickly became one of their most gripping dramas. Set in the fictional company town called Kingstown, Michigan, the series examines corruption, incarceration, and the brutal realities of power through Mike McLusky’s eyes.

Alongside Jeremy Renner, the cast for Mayor of Kingstown features Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, and Nishi Munshi.

The fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown premieres on October 26, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping the same day on Paramount+. New episodes will follow weekly, while all previous seasons are available now on the streaming platform exclusively.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.