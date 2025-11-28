Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo are all set to join the voice cast of Shrek 5

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Harry Connick Jr., Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Kyle MacLachlan, and Desiree Gruber attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party presented by Party City and SVEDKA Vodka at LAVO New York on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Two new voice actors have been added to the Shrek franchise, as confirmed by the film’s animation studio, DreamWorks Animation. Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo are set to lend their voices to Shrek’s offspring, Fergus and Farkle, ahead of Shrek 5, which is set to release on June 30, 2027.

The news broke on Thanksgiving morning, when a post on an Instagram video (shared by DreamWorks Animation) showed the two actors Hernández and Gisondo pretending to be their characters. Hernández even painted himself green, joking that he got too carried away, but Gisondo reminded him that they “were just doing the voices right?” He keeps sending his quirky, adorable selfies in the chat, dressed entirely like Shrek’s son, but Skyler reminds him that they’re merely voice actors, not on-screen performers.

Marcello Hernández, the main cast member of SNL, who appears alongside celebrity hosts and musical guests, seems very excited to join the Shrek universe. In the video, he joked that he “went a bit overboard” by fully embracing his green identity, covering himself in green, to play Shrek’s son, Fergus. Skyler recently appeared in the Superman film as Jimmy Olsen (a photojournalist for the Daily Planet).

With the franchise already earning $3 billion worldwide, Shrek 5 is hoping to break another record. The first Shrek movie even won the very first Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Meet the other voice actors in Shrek 5, alongside Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo

With two new voices, Superman and Euphoria star Zendaya is also set to appear in Shrek 5, where she will lend her voice to Felicia (Shrek and Fiona’s daughter).

Returning cast:

Mike Myers as Shrek

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Cameron Diaz as Fiona

New cast:

Marcello Hernández as Fergus

Skyler Gisondo as Farkle

Zendaya as Felicia

Shrek 5, the sequel to 2010’s Shrek Forever After, is bringing back Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn as directors, with Brad Ableson also joining the directing team. The movie is set to be distributed by Universal Pictures and is produced by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri.

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Shrek 2 and Madagascar 2 were directed by Vernon, and he also voices a character in the Shrek films: Gingerbread Man.

Having been the head of Shrek Forever After, while also serving as a writer for Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, Walt Dohrn will co-direct Shrek 5. He has voiced Rumpelstiltskin, a villainous character from the Shrek universe.

Skyler’s next big project, besides Shrek 5, is Focker In-Law, the fourth movie in the Meet the Parents series. He stars in it with Ariana Grande and replaces Colin Baiocchi, who played Henry Focker in the earlier films. Skyler has also appeared in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, Vacation, and Santa Clarita Diet.

Marcello Hernández, a familiar face from NBC’s Saturday Night Live, was seen in Happy Gilmore 2 and Dying for Sex. After Shrek 5, his next upcoming movie is 72 Hours, alongside Kevin Hart and Teyana Taylor.