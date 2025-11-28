Caroline Elle Abrams appears as Tina Turnbow in Stranger Things 5

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 is now available on Netflix, and all the beloved cast members have returned to the television screens. The final season is much darker and grittier. This season is split into three volumes, of which Volume 1 of Season 5 premiered on November 26, 2025. The next two volumes, 2 and 3, are scheduled to be released on December 25 and 31, respectively.

The dynamic cast member return which includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Joe Keery as Steve, Maya Hawke as Robin, and Priah Ferguson as Erica, along with Jamie Campbell Bower returning as Vecna.

The show is about to come to an end, and all the new twists and turns are making fans wonder how the show will end. Is some character about to die in the season finale? What happens to Will after the first volume of the new season? How will the new characters influence the final war in Hawkins? Which character will have to make the biggest sacrifice? Will Holly and Max return to the real world?

The new season is full of exciting new adventures, thrilling plot twists and has introduced some new faces.

Among these fresh new faces there is Caroline Elle Abrams, who plays the role of Tina Turnbow. Tina’s character is expected to add more dimension and intrigue to the mysteries yet to be unfolded.

Here's everything you need to know about Tina’s character and about the actress.

Stranger Things 5: Who Is Caroline Elle Abrams

Caroline Elle Abrams has taken up the role of Tina Turnbow. She has been in the limelight since the age of 5, and some of her roles on the big screen include R.A.D.A.R., The Bionic Dog and the Apple TV series Me. Her character is expected to intersect the plotline and add more curiosity to the final season of the show.

Stranger Things 5: What is Tina’s role in the Final Season

Tina is introduced in the final season as the eldest daughter of the Turnbow family and Derek Turnbow’s sister. According to Steve Harrington, their father owns a real estate business. After the sudden disappearance of Holly Wheeler, Derek Turnbow becomes someone who is most likely to be abducted by Vecna.

Audiences briefly know about Tina when Erica Sinclair, Lucas's sister, mentions Tina as her former friend. They had a fallout after Erica gave a black eye to Tina’s crush, Josh. Tina thinks it was on purpose.

The former friends had to join hands again when the group came together to protect Derek and his family from a Demogorgon attack. That is why Tina and Erica are forced to reunite and present a drugged pie as a gesture of peace offering.