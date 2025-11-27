Who plays the role of Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? All about the actress and her character in the new season

Nell Fisher in Stranger Things

Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi Stranger Things season 5 premiered on November 26, 2025, which marks the final confrontation between Hawkins and the Upside Down. The creators of the show have made several new additions, including Eva Green, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton.

The new season sees the recasting of Holly Wheeler's character. Nell Fisher appears in the show, replacing the twins Anniston and Tinsley Price. Anniston and Tinsley Price played the role of young Holly during the early seasons.

The fifth and last season of Stranger Things will see the evolution of Holly Wheeler as an individual. She is the youngest child of the Wheeler family and a loving and innocent daughter to Karen and Ted Wheeler, and a younger sister to Mike and Nancy.

Stranger Things 5: Who Is Playing the role of Holly Wheeler?

Nell Fisher is the new Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things Season 5. Nell was born on November 2nd, 2011 and is now 14 years old. Nell began acting at a very young age. At the age of 11, she made her screen debut in the New Zealand-produced film Northspur.

Nell Fisher was born and brought up in London, and her character as Holly has evolved and become deeper and meaningful. She has been a part of various films, which include the television series My Life is Murder and later dived into the role of Kassie in Evil Dead Rise, which was one of the biggest roles of her life.

Holly Wheeler: Her Role in the New Season

Sadie Sink and Nell Fisher in 'Stranger Things 5' dir. Duffer Brothers pic.twitter.com/kczRx2INB6 — 𝐀𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐲 (@asocialboy_) November 27, 2025



The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are out now, and it is obvious that Holly is a grown-up now. Holly's storyline has become more fascinating after her sudden disappearance.

Decider revealed that:

“Holly Wheeler is not only in the Upside Down, but trapped in the prison of Vecna’s mind."

According to the New York Post, Holly has an imaginary friend in Season 5 named Mr Whatsit, who is based on Madeleine L'Engle's beloved book A Wrinkle in Time.

Her storyline becomes more gripping and interesting when her imaginary friend turns out to be a villain who is Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Her main mission is to trap young innocent children.

Holly is deceived by Henry, aka Vecna and is ultimately sent to the memory prison, where she encounters Max, played by Sadie Sink. Later, it is shown that they make desperate attempts to return to the real world.

Everyone is excited to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store for us in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things 5 after the first part ended on a cliffhanger.

Stay tuned for the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5, which will consist of three episodes and will be released this Christmas.

