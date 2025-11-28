Carl Weber's The Family Business season 6 episode 7 ending explained: Is Junior dead or alive?

Image: Instagram/betplus

Carl Weber’s The Family Business, season 6 episode 7, picks up right after the cliffhanger, with Junior’s life in danger. The episode begins with Donna rushing to help Junior, but Rob stops her, believing that going inside is too risky. Before Donna can decide, they suddenly hear a gunshot. It sounds like Larry may have killed Junior, but nothing is shown on screen. They only hear the gunfire, and for their own safety, Rob takes Donna out of there quickly and leaves. Donna thinks that LC has put a hit on her, but she is shocked to learn that it was actually her son, Junior, whom LC has asked to kill.

Meanwhile, we see Larry holding Junior at gunpoint. He struggles to pull the trigger because Junior is his “favourite nephew,” and Junior is crying and telling Uncle Larry that he loves him. Larry replies, “I hate you because I love you.” Junior tells him that pointing a gun at someone is a strange way to show love. Moments later, Donna and Rob hear a gunshot, making them worry about Junior’s fate. But by the end of the episode, it is revealed that Uncle Larry did not kill Junior. He fires the gun deliberately beside Junior, which makes viewers and Donna believe that Junior has been killed.

Why doesn’t Uncle Larry kill Junior Duncan in Carl Weber’s The Family Business season 6 episode 7

Orlando has been searching for a donor for Vincent, and she finds only one way to save her grandson: asking Randy, Vincent’s uncle, for help. She goes to meet Chris and asks him to support her family again, this time with an even bigger problem. Meanwhile, Donna wants to go to Junior’s house to see what happened, but Rob stops her and tells her to wait until things calm down. He explains that whatever Junior is facing now is the result of his own actions. Junior and the Alliance were playing a dangerous game, and a blowback was bound to happen.

With Juan’s death, everything became even more chaotic, but Donna believes that Antonio was at fault, not Junior. Donna is heartbroken after hearing the gunshot and assumes her son is dead. She becomes furious and plans to take revenge on LC and Larry, determined to make them pay for what they did. Meanwhile, Orlando meets Randy and tells him that Vincent is dying and needs a bone marrow donor, something Randy can help with. But Randy is angry with his family. He says that when he needed help, no one came, so now he will only help if it benefits him.

He wants to be moved to a better prison. He says the place he is in right now feels like “a small box,” and if he has to stay in prison, he would rather be in “a bigger box.” Chris then agrees to take care of it. Donna and Rob go to Junior’s place, but they don’t find anything. The house looks cleaned out, and they think the bodies have already been taken away. They only find Junior’s gun, which makes them believe it’s a message that Junior is dead, and if they don’t act carefully, they could be next. Later, Uncle Larry returns home and meets LC. The kids and the rest of the family are heartbroken because they feel like they are losing family members one after another.

Everyone assumes Uncle Larry killed Junior, but he confesses the truth to LC and says, “I’m sorry, LC. I couldn’t do it. I tried.” LC, unfazed, tells him he never expected Larry to do something he himself couldn’t do. He says they need to find another way to handle the situation. What that next plan is, whether LC will hire someone else or stop trying to kill his own son, is still unclear.

Through flashbacks, we see Junior waking up and untying his wife. She is angry and scared because of everything happening in their life. She yells at him for choosing to bring their unborn daughter into a world that is not safe right now. One big reason Larry couldn’t kill Junior was finding out that Junior is going to be a father, which made the task even harder for him.

But because Junior and his wife weren’t home when Donna and Rob arrived, Donna still has no idea that Junior is actually alive. With all this happening, Bobby and Karrin’s relationship also starts to fall apart. Bobby thinks Paris is trying to break their engagement, but the real problem is with his own actions. Karrin finds out that Bobby went to Consuela’s brothel. Bobby only went because his friends forced him to go, and in front of them, he acted like he was into the moment, but all he actually did was talk to the ladies; nothing physical happened. So technically, he didn’t cheat. But for Karrin, it’s hard to believe, and she struggles to trust him.

Carl Weber’s The Family Business season 6 episode 7 leaves many questions behind: where did Junior and his wife go, what new plan LC and Larry will make, how Donna’s anger might push her to go against LC, and what will happen to Karrin and Bobby’s relationship. All of these unresolved questions will get answers in the upcoming episode.