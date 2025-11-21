Carl Weber's The Family Business season 6 episode 6 ending explained: Did Uncle Larry kill Junior Duncan?

Sean Ringgold as Junior Duncan in Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 6 (via Youtube @BET Plus)

Created by author Carl Weber and based on his bestselling crime novel series, The Family Business is a BET+ drama that premiered first on November 13, 2018, after evolving from an indie film project into a serialized hit.

Season 6 launched October 23, 2025, with weekly episodes that intensify the internal fractures: Patriarch L.C. Duncan (Ernie Hudson) discovers long-abducted son Roman (Deyshaun Tucker), while a $140 million heist orchestrated by rebellious son Junior Duncan (Sean Ringgold) sparks civil war.

Matriarch Charlotte "Chippy" Duncan (Valarie Pettiford) strains to hold loyalties, as siblings Orlando (Darrin Henson), Paris (Javicia Leslie), London (Tami Roman), and Rio (Arrington Foster) pick sides amid threats from the rival Alliance.

Episode 6's title, "Only a Duncan Can Kill a Duncan," premiered November 20, delivered a gut-wrenching close as Uncle Larry (Stan Shaw) was ordered by L.C.Duncan to kill Junior Duncan, whom he thinks is the murderer of his best friend, Uncle Juan. Larry agrees to do the unthinkable deed by taking Junior down before he can harm any other family members.

In the last scene, we see Larry showing up at Junior’s house with a gun but the moment he pulls the trigger, the screen goes black and the credits roll. This ambiguous ending has made fans wonder about the fate of Junior Duncan and whether he will survive to see his wife and unborn daughter.

The Family Business season 6 episode 6 ending explained: Juan’s death, Larry’s revenge and Junior’s unclear fate

The episode opens with a massive cliffhanger from the previous episode, where Uncle Juan (LC’s best friend) is killed on his wedding day by a shooter from the Alliance.

LC Duncan blames Junior for the murder and says, “Juan’s blood is on your hands” With that, he threatens to kill Junior the next time he sees him. The father-son bond is strained after this brutal showdown.

Detectives Drake and Thomas investigate the murder case of Juan, while the after-wedding dinner party for Consuela and Juan turns wedding bells into death tolls with the tragic news.

Meanwhile, Donna gets a call from Junior, who asks her if she knew that their people were gonna take Juan down. It seems Donna knew the plan, but Junior didn't, and he is upset since Juan was his godfather. Junior wants to be done with the Alliance, but Donna convinces him, saying that he is the Alliance and he must handle his business and find out who is undermining his business.

At the bar, Paris, Rio and their newfound brother Roman are hanging out when Paris pulls Rio aside and says how she can’t trust Roman. But Rio feels that Roman is their brother, and by far, he has not given any reasons for not trusting him. Paris gets a call from their mother who informs them about Juan’s death and asks them to return immediately.

At the business meeting with the Alliance, Junior asks if they knew about Juan. They all agreed that this was Juan’s retribution for what he did to Dominique. Junior is furious since they undermined his authority by executing retribution without his permission.

But killing Juan was for the benefit of the business and hurt the Duncans. Juan was in charge of foreign distribution for the Table and with him gone, the Duncans can’t do anything for a while. Junior thinks that it was a rookie mistake to kill Juan and now LC Duncan will come after each one of them.

Junior and Sony visit Juan’s funeral at the Church to pay their tributes but they do not enter, as Sony warns Junior that his life might be in danger, with all the family members of Juan holding Junior responsible for his death.

At the funeral, LC gives a heartfelt speech for his friend Juan when Orlando gets a call from the hospital that his son, Vincent’s health is deteriorating. He needs a bone marrow transplant but since his blood type is extremely rare, a directed donor anonymous submission has been registered, who is not from the family. Orlando wants the hospital authorities to find the donor and save his son.

Meanwhile, Junior pays a visit to Harris, who killed his own father and tells him how he will have to kill his own. Harry warns him that this is not the best decision as he recalls his own memory that when he killed his father, he killed a part of himself too.

Junior gets emotional as he wants to live, be a father to his baby daughter and a good husband to Sonya. So he will do everything he has to do. He only joined the Alliance to hurt his family who betrayed him.

At the beginning, he stole 140 million from the Table which gave him power but now things are getting out of control, with bodies dying on both ends. He knows LC Duncan is now coming after him.

At the funeral lunch hosted by LC to honor Juan, he meets Larry and pulls him aside in a room to talk more privately. He then informs Larry that Junior killed Juan.

LC thinks Junior is going through an identity crisis, as Donna is his biological mother which the Duncans hid from him. Now he wants to hurt the Duncan family and has turned against them.

Talking with him didn't work so LC asked Larry to kill Junior as "Only a Duncan can kill a Duncan”. Larry got emotional with this, but to prove his loyalty, he agreed to LC’s request.

Chippy gets emotional as he gets to know how Larry will kill Junior but she thinks that it is the right decision to save her other six children.

At the end of the episode, we see Junior coming home only to meet Unle Larry sitting on a chair with a gun pointed at him saying- “How are you doing Nephew? Sonya is tied up in the next room.

Junior hands over his gun and Larry goes on blaming him for stealing from LC and killing his friends. Junior says he didn't kill Juan but Larry doesn't believe him. Larry says Junior has betrayed his family for power, while Junior thinks that the Duncan family has lied to him about his identity.

Larry then tells the truth about how the Duncans saved Junior from his double-faced, lying mother Donna, who got paid by LC to keep her mouth shut as she didn't care about Junior and she manipulated him.

Donna had a complicated past and she also hit Junior when he was a kid. So LC and Chippy saved Junior from her and raised her like their own. Donna started her own family and didn’t look for Junior until now.

With all these truth bombs, Larry points the gun at a heartbroken Junior’s forehead who is looking down, eyes closed. Larry says, “Now, here you go Nephew”, when the screen goes black and credits roll. Is Junior dead? Not clear. Fans have to tune in to next week's episode to know what happened to Junior’s fate.

Stream Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 6, exclusively on BET+, with new dropping weekly on Thursdays until the December 18 finale.

