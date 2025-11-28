Aussie player becomes overnight millionaire after winning massive $5 million Powerball jackpot in latest draw

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball and California Lottery games on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A lucky Australian is now a millionaire after winning a huge $5 million Powerball jackpot in the latest draw. The win occurred on Thursday night, and the winner was the only one to match all the winning numbers. That means the entire jackpot went straight to this one ticket, making it a life-changing moment for the winner.

The winning numbers for Powerball draw #1541 were 2, 17, 11, 9, 19, 28 and 24, and the Powerball number was 1. These simple numbers turned into a dream come true for the person who got them right.

Other players also won smaller prizes

While the big jackpot went to one lucky person, other players across Australia also had a good night. Although Western Australia didn’t have any division two winners this time, three players from other states won $101,237.30 each, which is still a substantial amount for anyone.

In Western Australia, five players took home more than $9,630 each, and 35 other players won division three prizes. Although the big prize went to one person, many players still walked away with smaller wins.

Another recent happy story from lottery winners

This $5 million win comes just after another joyful story from the world of the lottery. A group of 12 retirees from Thornlie won $921,000 in a recent Saturday lotto draw. These friends, who all love art and creativity, have been in the group for years to keep their minds active and stay social.

After winning the prize, they said they want to buy art supplies and enjoy painting together. One member even said they might create a big oil painting of their winning ticket to remember the moment forever. The group shared that this win made them feel even more connected and excited for their future meetings.

“We’re all excited to get the easels and paints out at our next meeting,” one member said. “We want to create something beautiful to mark this special time.”

A big week of luck in Australia

Lottery wins always bring joy, and this week has been full of happy news. One person became a millionaire overnight, while others enjoyed smaller but meaningful wins. Stories like these remind people that luck can come at any time, whether you play alone or as part of a group.

For now, Australia is celebrating another big Powerball win, and many are already excited for the next draw, hoping they might be the next lucky winner.