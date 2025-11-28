“We kind of had a gut feeling”: Mark Ballas opens up about the Dancing With the Stars elimination on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Mark Ballas (Image Via Getty)

Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt revealed in a candid interview on Call her Daddy podcast about their experience on Dancing With the Stars.

The interview came a day after Dancing With Stars season 34 concluded.

Robert Irwin along with his pro-partner Witney Carson were announced as the winners in the glittering finale.

Mark and Whitney were eliminated from the competition during the Prince Night.

The duo had to leave the show even after scoring one of the highest score that night.

In the podcast, Ballas opened up about the her thoughts regarding the elimination.



He stated:



“I think that day we kind of had a gut feeling to be honest.”



Dancing With the Stars' Mark Ballas wanted to “enjoy” on the night of the semi finals

In the podcast, Mark revealed that both Whitney and him had a “gut feeling” that they were going to be eliminated at the semi-finals.

Ballas also shared that he felt something felt “off” even after preparing diligently.

He stated on the “Call her Daddy” podcast:



“I think, you know, I think that day we kind of had a gut feeling to be honest. I think, um, that week had gone pretty well. I feel like the dances came together um for semi finals a little easier than typically, but I don’t know about and it was like time for the live show and like something just fell off.”



He then confided in his partner Whitney and advised her to have fun during the performance.

Ballas further continued:



“We had just said to each other before we went, ‘Let’s just go out. Let’s just enjoy ourselves. Let’s just have fun. Go for it. Like let your hair down. Enjoy this.’ Because we just had a feeling.”



The podcast also featured a live performance from the duo.



Host Alex Cooper announced the performance during the end of the podcast.



She remarked:



“I don’t know if anyone’s noticed but we are currently sitting in the middle of a dance floor. And I was wondering if Whitney and Mark, you could do us the absolute honour of performing your freestyle last dance.”



The performance featured Mark and Whitney dancing on, My Way where they were shown enjoying the dance with each other.

The duo were then attacked by mobile phone screen which symbolised the online chatter they faced during the competition.

Whitney is shown bloodied and battered but still she kisses the mirror and dances passionately with Ballas.

The performance ended with a scream stating in the background:



“ I f**king love this show.”



During the podcast Leavitt also shared her thoughts about the elimination.

She stated that she feels a “roller coaster of emotions.”

Leavitt further stated that she never felt that she was going to make too far in the competition.

She just wanted to enjoy as she didn’t knew when would she be eliminated.

She stated:



“I didn’t even think I was going to make it that far in the show. So at the end of every dance. I just wanted to soak it all i, enjoy every single moment cuz I didn’t know when it was going to be my last. But then when it was, i was like, ‘Oh Wait.’ Like I was not prepared for that.”



She even addressed the “online celebration” that happened when she ended her journey on Dancing With the Stars.

Leavitt reflected that she is used to the hate and knew that “people were not going to really vote for me.”

