Which queen won RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7? Details explored

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 (Image via BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 has finally crowned its new drag superstar after ten weeks of fashion, powerful performances, twists and emotional eliminations.

The grand finale, which premiered on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on November 27, 2025, ended with Paul Greaves, known by his stage name Bones, being officially named the winner of The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, along with a £25,000 cash prize.

The season featured twelve queens entering the werkroom back in week one, and by the time of final performances, only four contenders remained in the competition, namely:

• Bones, the Queen of Soho

• Elle Vosque, from Belfast

• Catrin Feelings, representing the Rhondda Valleys

• Silllexa Diction, from Leeds

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 finale details explored

The final episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 started with “just family” on the judges’ panel. While Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr joined RuPaul for the high-stakes finale, they celebrated the journey of the queens.

The top four finalists, Bones, Elle Vosque, Catrin Feelings and Silllexa Diction, sat down for one-on-one conversations with RuPaul and Michelle, followed by each queen receiving surprise visits from their loved ones, making all contestants, along with the viewers, emotional.

The final challenge required the queens to write, record and perform their own verses to the original track, “Money Shot.”

On the runway, they delivered jaw-dropping looks under the Epic Eleganza theme. After all the runway performances, all the eliminated queens returned for one last appearance, where Chai T Grande was crowned Miss Congeniality.

RuPaul then went on to narrow down the competition, announcing the elimination of Catrin Feelings and Silllexa Diction, making Bones and Elle Vosque the top two queens competing for the title of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Lastly, the final lip-sync battle took place to "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Jimmy Somerville. After both the queens finished their performances, RuPaul announced Bones as the winner, and Elle Vosque emerged as the runner-up, with RuPaul stating his infamous line:

"Bones, you are the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Seven."

Bones, who was visibly shocked, expressed her emotions after winning the title, noting:

"I’ve had the most amazing experience, but once you get rid of the B and the S, you’ve got the one! OMG I cannot believe it! This is actually happening. I’m so proud of myself — I can’t wait to show the world what else I can do."

Paul Greaves, known professionally by the stage name Bones, is a 25-year-old Drag queen originally from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, now based in Soho, London, who has now become the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, winning the BBC show's title along with a £25,000 cash prize.

Here are all the queens who competed in this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7:

Bones: Winner

Elle Vosque: Runner-up

Catrin Feelings: 3rd place

Silllexa Diction: Leeds

Tayris Mongardi: 5th place

Bonnie Ann Clyde: 6th place

Paige Three: 7th place

Sally: 8th place

Chai T Grande: Miss Congeniality / 9th place

Nyongbella: 10th place

Viola: 11th place

Pasty: 12th place

All the episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7, including the finale, are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

